Montano to face Eubanks in TUF 26 Finale — VIDEOS

Ahead of The Ultimate Fighter season 26 Finale taking place on Dec. 1, several fighters competing on the card, including the two women involved in the UFC’s first flyweight title fight, spoke at a media day in Las Vegas.

Montano says making it to the flyweight title fight has been surreal (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sijara Eubanks will take on Nicco Montano in the main event at the TUF 26 Finale at the Monte Carlo hotel-casino.

Another fighter who earned a UFC contract after a solid performance at Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series, Sean O’Malley, will make his promotional debut against Terrion Ware on the fight card.

