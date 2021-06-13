Moreno submits Figueiredo to become UFC flyweight champion

UFC flyweight Brandon Moreno answers questions from reporters at a media day ahead of UFC 223 at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas, Monday, March 26, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

In 2018, when Brandon Moreno was cut from the UFC, you would’ve been laughed out of any conversation if you suggested he’d be a UFC champion less than three years later.

And yet, in a surreal moment at UFC 263, Moreno submitted Deiveson Figueiredo in the third round to do just that.

In a rematch of the best flyweight title fight of all time, Moreno came out strong, while Figueiredo had a much more measured approach. The challenger dominated the first round, dropping the champion with a jab. Figueiredo landed a takedown in the second round, but Moreno reversed the position and spent most of the round in control.

Down two rounds already, Figueiredo was more aggressive in the third round. But Moreno again reversed the position, finishing him with a rear-naked choke to become the champion.

The much-anticipated five-round welterweight fight between Leon Edwards and Nate Diaz delivered until the last second. Edwards took the first four rounds by utilizing superior wrestling and tagging Diaz with low leg kicks. He continued with the onslaught as the fight went on and opened two massive cuts on Diaz’s head.

But as he always does, the UFC legend continued to march forward and force the action.

In the final round, Diaz nearly pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in MMA history when he tagged Edwards with a straight left hand, badly wobbling him. He pressed him against the cage and did everything he could to end the fight, but Edwards survived and took the win on the scorecards (49-46, 49-46, 49-46).

The win marked the ninth straight win for Edwards, with one no-contest. His last loss came against welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in 2015, and he could be set for a rematch after this win.

“Nate’s a veteran. He’s game,” Edwards said. “I respected Nate tonight and I look forward to my world title shot next.”

Belal Muhammad repeatedly denied Demian Maia’s takedown attempts and outstruck him en route to a unanimous decision win. Scores were 30-27, 29-28 and 29-28.

Paul Craig opened the main card with a first-round TKO win over Jamahal Hill.

Craig wasted no time getting the fight to the ground and locked in a nasty armbar. Hill’s arm snapped out of its socket, but he turned and wasn’t able to tap, which meant that Craig continued to pull on the arm until the referee stepped in. It was Hill’s first loss, while Craig earned his third consecutive win.

In a highly entertaining fight on the preliminary card, Brad Riddell survived some early adversity to outpoint Drew Dober by three scores of 29-28.

