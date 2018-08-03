Nate Diaz set for UFC return Nov. 3 at Madison Square Garden

The superstar lightweight will take on contender Dustin Poirier on the UFC 230 card in New York.

Nate Diaz arrives attends the UFC 202 open workout at Red Rock Resort on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier said last week after knocking out Eddie Alvarez on the UFC on Fox 30 card in Canada he would only accept a title shot or a big money fight next.

There won’t be a belt on the line, but his bank account should get a significant boost.

Poirier has agreed to take on superstar Nate Diaz at UFC 230 on Nov. 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York, UFC officials confirmed after the Los Angeles Times reported the matchup.

Diaz has not fought since losing a majority decision to Conor McGregor in August 2016, but remains one of the biggest draws in the organization.

The winner will almost certainly be next in line to challenge either McGregor or lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov, who are believed to be close to agreeing to a bout in Las Vegas on Oct. 6.

Diaz and Poirier are expected to attend a news conference Friday afternoon in downtown Los Angeles to formally announce the fight.

