Nevada Athletic Commission suspends events through March 25

The vote does not have any impact on the UFC’s announced shows at its Apex Facility, slated for March 28 and April 11.

In this Oct. 6, 2018, file photo, Dana White, president of the UFC, speaks at a news conference after the UFC 229 mixed martial arts event in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

The Nevada Athletic Commission voted unanimously to revoke all permits and programs of unarmed combat scheduled through March 25 in an emergency meeting on Saturday afternoon.

Saturday’s ruling affects an amateur mixed martial arts card scheduled for Saturday night and an amateur boxing show on Sunday.

UFC officials are expected to apply for licensing at the commission’s next scheduled meeting on March 25.

