Nevada Athletic Commission suspends events through March 25
The vote does not have any impact on the UFC’s announced shows at its Apex Facility, slated for March 28 and April 11.
The Nevada Athletic Commission voted unanimously to revoke all permits and programs of unarmed combat scheduled through March 25 in an emergency meeting on Saturday afternoon.
Saturday’s ruling affects an amateur mixed martial arts card scheduled for Saturday night and an amateur boxing show on Sunday.
UFC officials are expected to apply for licensing at the commission’s next scheduled meeting on March 25.
