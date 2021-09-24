Nick Diaz remains popular, mysterious before return to UFC

Nick Diaz remains one of the UFC’s biggest draws despite not fighting since 2016 and will seek his first win since 2011 when he meets Robbie Lawler at UFC 266.

Nick Diaz flexes during the weigh-in for UFC 158 in Montreal on March 15, 2013. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press, File)

Nick Diaz remains one of the most beloved figures in the UFC despite not fighting for more than six years and not winning a match in almost a decade.

The feeling isn’t always reciprocated.

In one of his few media appearances before his comeback fight against Robbie Lawler at UFC 266 on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena, Diaz appeared to question whether all the blood and sweat he has left in the cage has been worth it.

The 38-year-old told ESPN he harbored resentment for the sport that has taken so much from him over the years while simultaneously expressing excitement about all the hype for his first bout since January 2015.

A comeback wasn’t always in the cards for Diaz after he walked away from competition six years ago facing a five-year suspension for positive marijuana tests. That suspension was reduced to 18 months, but Diaz still had other plans.

“All the people around me and all the money and the sponsors, they won’t let me get away from fighting,” Diaz told ESPN. “There’s things I could do, but that’s not gonna work out. I might as well just go and take my punches.

“I don’t want to look back and say, ‘Why did I not just do it?’ I don’t feel great. I feel great to fight. I don’t feel great about everything (else). If I don’t do this, I don’t know how I’m going to feel about myself.”

Diaz hasn’t lost his unpredictability during his hiatus.

He admitted feeling fearful about the fight moments before vowing to challenge for the title after he beats Lawler, whom he knocked out at UFC 47 in 2004.

Diaz received a special exemption to make Saturday’s fight a five-rounder. When he landed in Las Vegas this week, he told UFC president Dana White he wanted the bout contested at 185 pounds instead of the contracted 170, a request agreed to by Lawler.

Then, with the MMA world eagerly awaiting his appearance at media day this week, he decided not to speak.

Even with two title fights on the card, Diaz received by far the biggest welcome from fans at Thursday’s news conference.

The man who has often expressed disdain for interviews and cited his discomfort speaking in public and on camera soaked up the attention while reflecting on what it was like to be away from the spotlight.

“I always fought three to five times for 17 years or so, and all I ever thought about was weight and what I was going to eat,” he said. “After a while, you realize there’s more to life. Then everybody kind of digs their heels in you when you’re down, and it’s kind of rough. It’s nice to see a lot of support two weeks leading up to a fight, but what about the last five years?”

Now he is returning and considering more appearances.

“I definitely want to do this more often, especially if I get my ass whooped,” he said. “If that happens, I want to come back right away.”

Also on the 7 p.m. pay-per-view card, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will fight top contender Brian Ortega. The fight was scheduled for March, but postponed because Volkanovski was hospitalized with COVID-19.

Women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, who has never lost at 125 pounds, will defend the belt against long shot Lauren Murphy.

“I believe my best is good enough to beat anybody in the world,” Murphy said. “I love the position I’m in. I get to shock the world.”

The first bout is at 3 p.m., with the preliminary card starting at 5 on ESPN+.

