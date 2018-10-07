MMA UFC

No arrests made in post-fight brawl at UFC 229 in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 7, 2018 - 9:11 am
 

Police made no arrests after a post-fight melee broke out Saturday night at UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena, police said Sunday.

Las Vegas police were called the arena, 3780 S. Las Vegas Blvd., about 10:20 p.m. Saturday for “unknown trouble” and about 10:50 p.m. for an “assault/battery,” according to police event logs.

“As of now there were no arrests related to the incident at the fight tonight,” Metro Lt. Jason Johansson said just before 8 a.m. Sunday.

Johansson did not know whether anyone was seriously injured. He had did not provide further details Sunday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Kimber Laux at klaux@reviewjournal.com. Follow @lauxkimber on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Covering The Cage Videos
Covering The Cage: UFC 229 Press Conference Wraps Up
Covering the Cage hosts Adam Hill and Heidi Fang go over what happened during the UFC 229 press conference between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Covering The Cage: UFC 227 Recap
Heidi Fang, Adam Hill and Gilbert Manzano recap UFC 227 including Demetrious Johnson losing his flyweight title to Henry Cejudo.
Covering The Cage: Ufc 226 Co - Main And Main Event Recap.
Las Vegas Review-Journal reporters Adam Hill and Heidi Fang recap UFC 226 co-main and main events.
Crime
Review held in death of man after encounter with Las Vegas police
The mother of Tashii Brown, who died after an encounter with Las Vegas police on the Strip, not satisfied after public review of evidence. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vehicle of Interest in January Homicide
Las Vegas police released footage Friday of a “vehicle of interest” from a deadly shooting in January. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Hostage escapes clutches of robber before shooting
Metropolitan Police Department footage shows a man wearing a motorcycle helmet, identified by police as 27-year-old Mario B. Trejo, with one arm wrapped around a woman’s neck and held a handgun to her head.
Sunset Park Vigil
A small group of people gathered in Sunset Park to remember the three children recently killed in the area.
Henderson police bodycam footage of officer-involved shooting
Henderson police released body-worn camera footage of an officer-involved shooting in a grocery store parking lot at 2667 Windmill Parkway on Aug. 12, 2018. (Henderson Police Department)
Metro Asst. Sheriff Brett Zimmerman on Aug. 8 officer-involved shooting
Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman met with media Monday to discuss the details of the 14th officer-involved shooting of the year. (Madelyn Reese/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nye County detectives pursue suspects
A swarm of Nye County deputies, at the request of Las Vegas police, surrounded a hotel room in Pahrump last week to take two fugitives into custody. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
Las Vegas judge’s ruling will halt tonight’s execution
On Wednesday Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez issued a ruling that will halt the execution of convicted murderer Scott Dozier. Alvogen Inc., which makes the sedative midazolam, filed a lawsuit Tuesday accusing the Nevada Department of Corrections of surreptitiously obtaining the drug for use in an execution.
More in MMA UFC
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
MMA UFC Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like