No arrests made in post-fight brawl at UFC 229 in Las Vegas

Conor McGregor, left, takes hits from Khabib Nurmagomedov during their lightweight title bout at UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Khabib Nurmagomedov leaves the octagon after his win over Conor McGregor in their lightweight title bout at UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Khabib Nurmagomedov, right, takes down Conor McGregor during a lightweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 229 in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Nurmagomedov won the fight by submission during the fourth round to retain the title. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Conor McGregor enters the arena before facing Khabib Nurmagomedov in their lightweight title bout at UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police and security hold back Khabib Nurmagomedov after he defeated Conor McGregor at UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Conor McGregor leaves the octagon after his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in their lightweight title bout at UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Tony Ferguson, left, fights Anthony Pettis during their lightweight bout at UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Police made no arrests after a post-fight melee broke out Saturday night at UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena, police said Sunday.

Las Vegas police were called the arena, 3780 S. Las Vegas Blvd., about 10:20 p.m. Saturday for “unknown trouble” and about 10:50 p.m. for an “assault/battery,” according to police event logs.

“As of now there were no arrests related to the incident at the fight tonight,” Metro Lt. Jason Johansson said just before 8 a.m. Sunday.

Johansson did not know whether anyone was seriously injured. He had did not provide further details Sunday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

