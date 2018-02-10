‘No love lost’ in Matt Mitrione-Roy Nelson Bellator 194 rematch

The next quarterfinal in Bellator MMA’s 2018 Heavyweight Grand Prix will feature a rematch between two former UFC heavyweights, Roy Nelson and Matt Mitrione.

Matt Mitrione: 'There will be no love lost' in Roy Nelson rematch.

The next quarterfinal in Bellator MMA’s 2018 Heavyweight Grand Prix will feature a rematch between two former UFC heavyweights, Roy Nelson and Matt Mitrione.

Mitrione, who is currently on a three-fight win streak, last faced Nelson over five years ago under the UFC banner. He lost by way of first-round technical knockout.

Their rematch will take place at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., on Feb. 16 and will headline the fight card airing on the Paramount Network.

