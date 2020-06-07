Nunes extends win streak to 11 in main event of UFC 250

The two-division champion retained the women’s featherweight title with a one-sided win over Felicia Spencer at the UFC Apex facility on Saturday night.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 06: Cody Garbrandt celebrates after his knockout victory over Raphael Assuncao of Brazil in their bantamweight bout during the UFC 250 event at UFC APEX on June 06, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 06: Sean O'Malley reacts after his knockout victory over Eddie Wineland in their bantamweight bout during the UFC 250 event at UFC APEX on June 06, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 06: Aljamain Sterling celebrates after his submission victory over Cory Sandhagen in their bantamweight bout during the UFC 250 event at UFC APEX on June 06, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 06: (L-R) Cody Garbrandt punches Raphael Assuncao of Brazil in their bantamweight bout during the UFC 250 event at UFC APEX on June 06, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Amanda Nunes once again solidified her claim to the title of greatest female fighter of all-time with a one-sided victory over Felicia Spencer in the main event of UFC 250 on Saturday night.

The two-division champion retained her women’s featherweight title by winning all five rounds in front of an empty venue at the UFC Apex facility.

The judges score the fight 50-44, 50-44, 50-45.

Spencer made it to the final bell despite being outlanded 107-36 in significant strikes and being taken down four times.

It was the 11th straight win for Nunes, who also holds the bantamweight belt.

UFC 250

Results of Saturday’s fight card at UFC Apex

Amanda Nunes def. Felicia Spencer, unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-45) to retain women’s featherweight title.

Cody Garbrandt def. Raphael Assuncao, KO, second round (4:59), bantamweights.

Aljamain Sterling def. Cory Sandhagen, submission, first round (1:28), bantamweights.

Neil Magny def. Anthony Rocco Martin, unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28), welterweights.

Sean O’Malley def. Eddie Wineland, KO, first round (1:54), bantamweights.

Alex Caceres def. Chase Hooper, unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27), featherweights.

Ian Heinisch def. Gerald Meerschaert, KO, first round (1:14), middleweights.

Cody Stamman def. Brian Kelleher, unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27), featherweights.

Maki Pitolo def. Charles Byrd, knockout, second round (1:10), middleweights.

Alex Perez def. Jussier Formiga, KO, first round (4:06), flyweights.

Devin Clark def. Alonzo Menifield, unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28), light heavyweights.

Herbert Burns def. Evan Dunham, submission, first round (1:20), catchweight (150 pounds).