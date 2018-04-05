MMA UFC

NYPD investigating incident with UFC’s Conor McGregor — VIDEO

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 5, 2018 - 12:53 pm
 
Updated April 5, 2018 - 3:33 pm

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — UFC superstar Conor McGregor can’t go anywhere without a camera following his every move.

His next photo, however, might be a mug shot.

UFC president Dana White told the Review-Journal on Thursday afternoon that an arrest warrant has been issued for the former two-division champion after an ugly incident at a media event inside Barclays Center.

A spokesperson for the New York Police Department would only confirm that McGregor is wanted for questioning.

“They’re looking for him right now,” White said. “His plane can’t take off. He can’t leave the state of New York. Obviously, we’re completely disgusted with him right now. What happened today was criminal, disgusting, despicable. It makes me sick.”

McGregor and his entourage pulled up to the arena door at Barclays Center in a black SUV and were let in to the closed event by a reporter representing McGregor’s website, “The Mac Life.”

The group was allegedly in search of Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is fighting Max Holloway in the main event of UFC 223 on Saturday. Nurmagomedov had confronted McGregor’s friend Artem Lobov at the Marriott hotel Monday in an altercation captured on video.

McGregor’s group can be seen on videos posted on social media throwing chairs and security barricades in the bowels of the arena.

One video, acquired by TMZ, shows McGregor hurling a dolly through the window of a bus transporting fighters back to the hotel. Lightweight Michael Chiesa suffered several facial lacerations from the broken glass and is being evaluated at a local hospital.

The status of his bout against former champion Anthony Pettis is unclear.

At least one UFC employee also was injured in the ambush, suffering a broken knuckle.

“This is the most disgusting thing that’s ever happened in the history of the company,” White said. “You’ve got some beef. You don’t come into Barclays Center and attack people on a bus that are fighting the next day. The worst part is the women that were on the bus. They’re fighters, but these goons are throwing bike racks and chairs through the window of the bus and didn’t care who they hit or who they hurt.”

White said he isn’t sure whether McGregor will fight again in the UFC.

“After this disgusting, despicable move, I think everybody’s relationship with Conor is going to be not so great,” he said. “Even the police officer who came to me about this said he was a big fan of his and not anymore. This is the kind of bad decision you make that turn a lot of people off.”

White said his focus is ensuring that the fighters on the card are healthy and putting on a major event with two title fights.

Nurmagomedov will fight Max Holloway for the lightweight belt that has been stripped from McGregor for inactivity. He has not fought in the UFC since November 2016.

White pointed out that McGregor could have been in position for a huge opportunity.

“Listen, you don’t like Khabib and you don’t like what happened or whatever? Then fight him,” White said. “Come in here and do it legally. This fight is happening on Saturday, and you could have come right in and done the deal right after. You could have done whatever you wanted to him within the limits of fighting. But you grab 30 (expletive) friends and come down here and do what you did today? It’s disgusting.

“I don’t know if he’s on drugs or what his deal is, but to come and do this and act like this? You’re talking about a guy who just had a baby, and this is how you’re acting?”

Lobov, who was scheduled to fight Alex Caceres on Saturday, has been removed from the card for his role in the incident. He was part of McGregor’s entourage, which White estimated at 20 people.

Rose Namajunas, who will defend the women’s strawweight title in a rematch against former champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk, was in the bus and almost struck. White said she was upset and decided to walk almost a mile back to the hotel to calm down.

She is expected to fight.

Along with potential criminal charges, White expects several lawsuits as a result of the incident.

“You can imagine he’s going to be sued beyond belief,” White said. “This was a real bad career move for him.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More MMA: Follow all of our MMA and UFC coverage online at CoveringTheCage.com and @CoveringTheCage on Twitter.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Covering The Cage Videos
Covering The Cage Facebook Live - March 29,2018
Review-Journal reporters Adam Hill and Heidi Fang talk UFC 223 live via. SKYPE with Ufc Interim Lightweight Champion Tony Ferguson on his main event clash with number 1 contender Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Covering the Cage: UFC 222 recap
Adam Hill and Heidi Fang discuss UFC 222
Covering The Cage: UFC 222 Recap
Covering The Cage hosts Adam Hill and Heidi Fang go over the main card fights including Cris Cyborg keeping her title, Bryan Ortega's win over Frankie Edgar and Sean O'Malley fighting through an injury.
UFC 222: Fight Preview
Covering the cage hosts Adam Hill and Heidi Fang provide a preview for UFC 222 as well as their predictions.
Covering The Cage: UFC 222 Preview
Review-Journal reporters Adam Hill and Heidi Fang go over the top fights to watch for at UFC 222 including Cris Cyborg and Brian Ortega.
Covering The Cage: Live Interview With Elias Theodorou
Covering The Cage host Heidi Fang talks with Elias Theodorou to preview UFC on Fox and becoming a ring boy.
Covering the Cage: Roy Nelson interview
Adam Hill and Heidi Fang talk about the world of MMA as well as interview heavyweight Roy Nelson.
Covering the Cage: Feb. 6 Facebook Live
Adam Hill and Heidi Fang discuss UFC Fight Night 125 as well as preview UFC 221 and UFC 222.
Covering The Cage: Ronda Rousey joins WWE; UFC on Fox 27 recap
Review-Journal reporters Adam Hill and Heidi Fang discuss Ronda Rousey’s move to WWE and recap UFC on Fox 27.
Covering the Cage: Jordan Rinaldi, UFC on Fox 27 preview
Review-Journal reporters Adam Hill and Heidi Fang talk to fighter Jordan Rinaldi about his upcoming fight and preview the rest of UFC on Fox 27.
Covering The Cage Live: UFC 220 and Bellator 192 Recap
Review-Journal reporters Adam Hill and Heidi Fang recap UFC 220 and Bellator 192.
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
MMA UFC Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like