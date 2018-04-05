NYPD investigating incident with UFC’s Conor McGregor — VIDEO

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of UFC superstar Conor McGregor by the New York Police Department after an incident at a media event at Barclays Center on Thursday, according to UFC president Dana White.

Warrant out for Conor McGregor's arrest following incident at UFC 223 media day. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Conor McGregor enters the ring before his fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr. at T-Mobile Arena, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Conor McGregor lost to boxing champ Floyd Mayweather at the T-Mobile Arena for the 10th-round TKO. (Tom Donoghue)

Conor McGregor addresses the media after his loss to Floyd Mayweather on Saturday, Aug 26, 2017, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — UFC superstar Conor McGregor can’t go anywhere without a camera following his every move.

His next photo, however, might be a mug shot.

UFC president Dana White told the Review-Journal on Thursday afternoon that an arrest warrant has been issued for the former two-division champion after an ugly incident at a media event inside Barclays Center.

Brraking: Dana White says NYPD has issued warrant for Comor McGregor's arrest. Artem Lobov off #ufc223 card due to involvement in altercation — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) April 5, 2018

A spokesperson for the New York Police Department would only confirm that McGregor is wanted for questioning.

“They’re looking for him right now,” White said. “His plane can’t take off. He can’t leave the state of New York. Obviously, we’re completely disgusted with him right now. What happened today was criminal, disgusting, despicable. It makes me sick.”

McGregor and his entourage pulled up to the arena door at Barclays Center in a black SUV and were let in to the closed event by a reporter representing McGregor’s website, “The Mac Life.”

The group was allegedly in search of Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is fighting Max Holloway in the main event of UFC 223 on Saturday. Nurmagomedov had confronted McGregor’s friend Artem Lobov at the Marriott hotel Monday in an altercation captured on video.

McGregor’s group can be seen on videos posted on social media throwing chairs and security barricades in the bowels of the arena.

One video, acquired by TMZ, shows McGregor hurling a dolly through the window of a bus transporting fighters back to the hotel. Lightweight Michael Chiesa suffered several facial lacerations from the broken glass and is being evaluated at a local hospital.

The status of his bout against former champion Anthony Pettis is unclear.

At least one UFC employee also was injured in the ambush, suffering a broken knuckle.

“This is the most disgusting thing that’s ever happened in the history of the company,” White said. “You’ve got some beef. You don’t come into Barclays Center and attack people on a bus that are fighting the next day. The worst part is the women that were on the bus. They’re fighters, but these goons are throwing bike racks and chairs through the window of the bus and didn’t care who they hit or who they hurt.”

White said he isn’t sure whether McGregor will fight again in the UFC.

“After this disgusting, despicable move, I think everybody’s relationship with Conor is going to be not so great,” he said. “Even the police officer who came to me about this said he was a big fan of his and not anymore. This is the kind of bad decision you make that turn a lot of people off.”

White said his focus is ensuring that the fighters on the card are healthy and putting on a major event with two title fights.

Nurmagomedov will fight Max Holloway for the lightweight belt that has been stripped from McGregor for inactivity. He has not fought in the UFC since November 2016.

Dana White on Conor: “I don’t know if he’s on drugs or what his deal is, but to come and do this and act like this? You’re talking about a guy who just had a baby and this is how you’re acting?” #ufc223 — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) April 5, 2018

White pointed out that McGregor could have been in position for a huge opportunity.

“Listen, you don’t like Khabib and you don’t like what happened or whatever? Then fight him,” White said. “Come in here and do it legally. This fight is happening on Saturday, and you could have come right in and done the deal right after. You could have done whatever you wanted to him within the limits of fighting. But you grab 30 (expletive) friends and come down here and do what you did today? It’s disgusting.

“I don’t know if he’s on drugs or what his deal is, but to come and do this and act like this? You’re talking about a guy who just had a baby, and this is how you’re acting?”

Lobov, who was scheduled to fight Alex Caceres on Saturday, has been removed from the card for his role in the incident. He was part of McGregor’s entourage, which White estimated at 20 people.

Rose Namajunas, who will defend the women’s strawweight title in a rematch against former champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk, was in the bus and almost struck. White said she was upset and decided to walk almost a mile back to the hotel to calm down.

She is expected to fight.

Along with potential criminal charges, White expects several lawsuits as a result of the incident.

“You can imagine he’s going to be sued beyond belief,” White said. “This was a real bad career move for him.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More MMA: Follow all of our MMA and UFC coverage online at CoveringTheCage.com and @CoveringTheCage on Twitter.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.