Pearl Gonzalez draws Poliana Botelho at UFC 216

UFC women’s strawweight Pearl Gonzalez has an opponent as she looks to bounce back from a loss in her organizational debut.

Pearl Gonzalez enters the ring during a strawweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 210, Saturday, April 8, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Pearl Gonzalez lands a punch against Cynthia Calvillo during a strawweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 210, Saturday, April 8, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Pearl Gonzalez will look to bounce back from a loss in her chaotic UFC debut when she returns to the cage against Poliana Botelho.

The women’s strawweight bout will be a part of the UFC 216 card on Oct. 7 at T-Mobile Arena, sources close to the organization confirmed.

Gonzalez suffered a submission loss to Cynthia Calvillo at UFC 210 in April in a bout that nearly didn’t happen. The New York athletic commission informed Gonzalez a day before the fight she would not be able to compete because she had undergone breast augmentation surgery.

The decision was reversed later in the day and the fight went on as scheduled.

Botelho was scheduled to make her organizational debut in December, but was forced to pull out of the fight.

