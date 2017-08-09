ad-fullscreen
MMA UFC

Pearl Gonzalez draws Poliana Botelho at UFC 216

By Adam Hill Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 8, 2017 - 8:16 pm
 

Pearl Gonzalez will look to bounce back from a loss in her chaotic UFC debut when she returns to the cage against Poliana Botelho.

The women’s strawweight bout will be a part of the UFC 216 card on Oct. 7 at T-Mobile Arena, sources close to the organization confirmed.

Gonzalez suffered a submission loss to Cynthia Calvillo at UFC 210 in April in a bout that nearly didn’t happen. The New York athletic commission informed Gonzalez a day before the fight she would not be able to compete because she had undergone breast augmentation surgery.

The decision was reversed later in the day and the fight went on as scheduled.

Botelho was scheduled to make her organizational debut in December, but was forced to pull out of the fight.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @adamhilllvrj on Twitter.

 

TOP NEWS
Local Spotlight
MMA UFC Video
