Poirier edges Hooker in UFC on ESPN 12 main event
Poirier outlasted Hooker in a five-round slugfest between lightweight contenders that may have been the best fight of the year.
The UFC saved the best for last in its five-week run of events at the Apex facility in Las Vegas with Saturday’s explosive main event of UFC on ESPN 12.
Dustin Poirier outlasted Dan Hooker in a five-round slugfest between lightweight contenders that may have been the best fight of the year, with Poirer earning the favor of the judges 48-47, 48-47, 48-46.
Hooker landed 157 significant strikes to Poirier’s 154, according to the UFC’s stats.
Also, welterweight Mike Perry earned a unanimous decision over Mickey Gall in his first fight with his girlfriend Latory Gonzalez serving as his lone cornerperson.
Perry snapped a two-fight losing streak by stuffing each of Gall’s five takedown attempts and landing the bigger shots on the feet.
Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.