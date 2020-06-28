Poirier edges Hooker in UFC on ESPN 12 main event

Poirier outlasted Hooker in a five-round slugfest between lightweight contenders that may have been the best fight of the year.

Dustin Poirier punches Dan Hooker of New Zealand in their lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 27, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 27: (R-L) Mike Perry punches Mickey Gall in their welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 27, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The UFC saved the best for last in its five-week run of events at the Apex facility in Las Vegas with Saturday’s explosive main event of UFC on ESPN 12.

Dustin Poirier outlasted Dan Hooker in a five-round slugfest between lightweight contenders that may have been the best fight of the year, with Poirer earning the favor of the judges 48-47, 48-47, 48-46.

Hooker landed 157 significant strikes to Poirier’s 154, according to the UFC’s stats.

Also, welterweight Mike Perry earned a unanimous decision over Mickey Gall in his first fight with his girlfriend Latory Gonzalez serving as his lone cornerperson.

Perry snapped a two-fight losing streak by stuffing each of Gall’s five takedown attempts and landing the bigger shots on the feet.

