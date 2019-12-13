Preview of UFC 245 main card fights in Las Vegas

A breakdown of the fights on the main card of UFC 245 on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena, where Kamaru Usman, Max Holloway and Amanda Nunes will put their titles on the line.

UFC welterweights Kamaru Usman, left, and Colby Covington, right, engage in a faceoff as UFC president Dana White, center, keeps them apart during a UFC 245 media event at the Red Rock hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

A breakdown of the fights on the main card of UFC 245 on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena, with picks from the Review-Journal’s Adam Hill and Heidi Fang:

Kamaru Usman (15-1) vs. Colby Covington (15-1)

Class: For Usman’s welterweight title

Line: Usman minus 190

Storyline: Any doubts about Usman’s style being able to translate against top competition was erased after his dominant performance over Tyron Woodley to win the world title. Usman smothered the elite wrestler and was rarely challenged en route to the one-sided decision. Covington brings a similar style, but he’s more of a volume striker than a powerful one. For all the focus on the ridiculous character Covington plays to promote himself, his ability is no joke. He’s a good wrestler, and his cardio is unquestioned. The problem might be that Usman is simply better in the areas in which Covington usually has a major advantage.

Hill’s pick: Usman by decision

Fang’s pick: Usman by decision

Max Holloway (21-4) vs. Alexander Volkanovski (20-1)

Class: For Holloway’s lightweight title

Line: Holloway minus 180

Storyline: Volkanovski is a former professional rugby player and a massive problem for any opponent. His unique combination of strength and athleticism has helped him win 17 consecutive fights, including seven straight since entering the UFC. He’s a capable kickboxer, too, though Holloway is on another level. Volkanovski’s pressure and the threat of takedowns should be the great equalizer. Holloway must be careful of overextending or risk ending up on his back, where Volkanovski can be smothering. The key could be who is more aggressive, as both prefer to move forward and force opponents to their back foot. Neither has lost a fight at 145 pounds since 2013.

Hill’s pick: Holloway by decision

Fang’s pick: Holloway by fourth-round knockout

Amanda Nunes (18-4) vs. Germaine de Randamie (9-3)

Class: For Nunes’ women’s bantamweight title

Line: Nunes minus 310

Storyline: This is a rematch of a 2013 bout won by Nunes by first-round knockout. Both fighters have improved immensely since that fight. Nunes has won titles in two weight classes and built perhaps the best resume of any female fighter ever. De Randamie won the featherweight belt, but vacated it after turning down a fight against Cris “Cyborg” Justino. At the time of the first meeting, de Randamie was in the infancy of her MMA transition after an undefeated world championship kickboxing career. Nunes scored the knockout with elbows on the mat after securing a takedown, and de Randamie said the loss made her realize she needed to improve her ground game. She said she thinks Nunes will try to get her down again instead of trading with her on the feet, but Nunes is brimming with confidence after scoring knockouts in four of her last five against elite competition.

Hill’s pick: Nunes by second-round knockout

Fang’s pick: Nunes by second-round knockout

Marlon Moraes (22-6-1) vs. Jose Aldo (28-5)

Class: Bantamweight

Line: Moraes minus 210

Storyline: Aldo, one of the sport’s greatest featherweights ever, drops to bantamweight for the first time. It was a surprising move for a fighter who has had some difficult weight cuts to 145 pounds. He didn’t look good this week but made weight Friday. Moraes was on a tear before losing a title bout to Henry Cejudo in June. Both fighters possess dangerous kicks. Aldo is the more technical striker and has become phenomenal defensively. The questions about the weight, particularly how it could affect his cardio, might be enough to swing the fight.

Hill’s pick: Moraes by decision

Fang’s pick: Moraes by first-round knockout

Petr Yan (13-1) vs. Urijah Faber (35-10)

Class: Bantamweight

Line: Yan minus 475

Storyline: There were a lot of naysayers when Faber decided to come out of retirement at age 40 to fight Ricky Simon in July. He silenced most of them with a 46-second knockout victory. His reward is a difficult matchup against Yan, an aggressive striker who might be a win away from a title shot. Yan typically comes forward constantly but might take a more cautious approach against Faber, a collegiate wrestler with a strong ground game.

Hill’s pick: Yan by second-round knockout

Fang’s pick: Faber by second-round submission

