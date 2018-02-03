MMA UFC

Preview of UFC Fight Night 125 main card bouts

By Adam Hill Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 2, 2018 - 5:42 pm
 

A breakdown of the fights on the main card of UFC Fight Night 125 on Saturday at Arena Guilherme Paraense in Belem, Brazil, with picks from the Review-Journal’s Adam Hill and Heidi Fang:

Lyoto Machida (22-8) vs. Eryk Anders (10-0)

Class: Middleweight

Line: Anders -280

Storyline: Machida is a former light heavyweight champion who is getting the opportunity to headline the UFC’s first event in his hometown. It might be his only edge in this difficult matchup. Machida has struggled through three straight losses and is a far cry from the fighter who once looked untouchable. He insists he will try to embrace his karate roots again. This is a showcase bout for Anders, who is bigger, stronger and faster than Machida. Anders is a former standout linebacker at Alabama who hopes to add a UFC title to his national championship in 2009. He hasn’t faced much adversity in his 10 professional fights.

Hill’s Pick: Anders by third-round knockout

Fang’s Pick: Anders by second-round knockout

Valentina Shevchenko (14-3) vs. Priscilla Cachoeira (8-0)

Class: Women’s flyweight

Line: Shevchenko -900

Storyline: Shevchenko was among the elite fighters at bantamweight, where she is a questionable decision against Amanda Nunes away from being the champion. Now that the flyweight division is open, Shevchenko finally gets the chance to drop down to her more natural weight. She could get a title shot with an impressive win here, and she’s likely to be favored against just about anyone in the division. Cachoeira’s undefeated record is a bit of a mystery because she has yet to fight anyone of note on the regional circuit.

Hill’s Pick: Shevchenko by second-round submission

Fang’s Pick: Shevchenko by third-round knockout

Michel Prazeres (22-2) vs. Desmond Green (20-5)

Class: Lightweight

Line: Prazeres -145

Storyline: Prazeres has won five straight fights and seven of eight, with the loss against elite lightweight Kevin Lee. But Prazeres still has had a difficult time breaking into the rankings in a stacked division. A win over Green, an accomplished collegiate wrestler with an evolving striking game, should make a statement. Green is 1-1 since signing with the UFC and is coming off a close loss to Rustam Khabilov. Prazeres is relentless in his takedowns and good at controlling position on the mat, but he stays busy with his striking. That could be the difference.

Hill’s Pick: Prazeres by decision

Fang’s Pick: Green by decision

Timothy Johnson (11-4) vs. Marcelo Golm (6-0)

Class: Heavyweight

Line: Golm -170

Storyline: Golm is a fast and athletic heavyweight with plenty of power in his hands. He also showed off a slick submission game in his UFC debut. He should have an edge as long as the fight takes place standing, though Johnson does pack a pretty good punch. Johnson will be better off trying to get the fight to the ground to wear out Golm.

Hill’s Pick: Golm by second-round knockout

Fang’s Pick: Golm by decision

Thiago Santos (16-5) vs. Anthony Smith (28-12)

Class: Middleweight

Line: Santos -275

Storyline: Both fighters have three straight knockout victories. Smith is 4-1 since signing with the UFC. He is coming off a win over Hector Lombard, whom he knocked out in the third round in September. Santos has won his past three fights after losses to Gegard Mousasi and Eric Spicely. While their striking stats are quite similar, Santos has a slight edge in accuracy and activity. The defense is where there is quite a bit of separation. Smith is way too hittable. That might be the difference in what promises to be an entertaining fight.

Hill’s Pick: Santos by decision

Fang’s Pick: Santos by third-round knockout

Douglas Silva de Andrade (24-2) vs. Marlon Vera (10-4-1)

Class: Bantamweight

Line: Vera -140

Storyline: This fight was moved to the main card Friday when a bantamweight bout between John Dodson and Pedro Munhoz was removed from the event because Munhoz had difficulty cutting weight. Silva de Andrade had won two straight fights before running into rising star Rob Font in July. Vera had a three-fight UFC winning streak snapped against contender John Lineker in October. Silva de Andrade has racked up 19 knockouts in 26 career fights and is constantly headhunting. Vera is more comfortable on the mat, though he did score a highlight-reel knockout of Brad Pickett in March.

Hill’s Pick: Vera by third-round submission

Fang’s Pick: Silva de Andrade by second-round submission

More MMA: Follow all of our MMA and UFC coverage online at CoveringTheCage.com and @CoveringTheCage on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Covering The Cage Videos
Covering The Cage: Ronda Rousey joins WWE; UFC on Fox 27 recap
Review-Journal reporters Adam Hill and Heidi Fang discuss Ronda Rousey’s move to WWE and recap UFC on Fox 27.
Covering the Cage: Jordan Rinaldi, UFC on Fox 27 preview
Review-Journal reporters Adam Hill and Heidi Fang talk to fighter Jordan Rinaldi about his upcoming fight and preview the rest of UFC on Fox 27.
Covering The Cage Live: UFC 220 and Bellator 192 Recap
Review-Journal reporters Adam Hill and Heidi Fang recap UFC 220 and Bellator 192.
Covering the Cage: Recapping 2017
Heidi Fang and Adam Hill go over their favorite moments of 2017 and pick their favorite fight, knockout and submission of the year.
Covering The Cage: UFC 219 Recap
Covering The Cage hosts Adam Hill and Heidi Fang recap tonights fights at UFC 219.
Covering The Cage: UFC 219 Picks
Covering The Cage hosts Adam Hill and Heidi Fang give their picks for the main card fights at UFC 219.
Covering The Cage: UFC 219 Preview
Covering the Cage hosts Adam Hill and Heidi Fang preview UFC 219 including Cris Cyborg and Holly Holm.
UFC 219 media day staredowns
Ahead of UFC 219's pay-per-view on Dec. 30, the stars of the main card faced off at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Cris "Cyborg" Justino will face Holly Holm in the main event for the women's featherweight belt.
Covering the Cage: UFC fighter Julian Marquez talks debut victory
Review-Journal reporters Adam Hill and Heidi Fang talk with UFC fighter Julian Marquez. They discuss the beard competition between Marquez and Tyron Woodley, and the unexpected passing of longtime MMA coach and trainer Robert Follis.
Covering the Cage: Julian Marquez interview
Adam Hill and Heidi Fang talk about all things going on in the world of MMA and talk to Julian Marquez about his upcoming fight in Winnipeg.
Covering The Cage Live: UFC 218 Recap, TUF 26
Review-Journal reporters Adam Hill and Heidi Fang recap The Ultimate Fighter 26 and UFC 218.
Covering The Cage: TUF 26 Recap, UFC 218 Preview
Review-Journal reporters Adam Hill and Heidi Fang recap The Ultimate Fighter and preview UFC 218.
Covering the Cage: UFC 218, TUF 26 Finale preview
Review-Journal reporters Adam Hill and Heidi Fang make their picks for the "The Ultimate Fighter" Season 26 Finale and UFC 218. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Covering the Cage: Kyra Batara interview
Adam Hill and Heidi Fang talk to Combate Americas Womens Atomweight Kyra Batara about her upcoming fight in San Antonio as well as Conor McGregor's potential incident at a bar and UFC 218.
Covering the Cage Live: Conor McGregor Apologizes
Adam Hill and Heidi Fang discuss Conor McGregor apologizing on Instagram for jumping in the cage, shoving a referee at Bellator 187, recap of Anthony Pettis vs. Dustin Poirier, preview Fabricio Werdum vs. Marcin Tybura as well as Michael Bisping stepping up on less than 30 days notice to fight Kelvin Gastelum in China.
Roxanne Modafferi previews her fight with Emily Whitmire on TUF 26
The Ultimate Fighter 26 features a Las Vegas showdown between Syndicate MMA's Roxanne Modafferi and Xtreme Couture's Emily Whitmire. Modafferi previews the fight with CoveringtheCage.com.
Covering The Cage: UFC 217 Recap
Review-Journal reporters Adam Hill and Heidi Fang recap tonight's UFC 217 main card title fights between T.J. Dillashaw and Cody Garbrandt, Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Rose Namajunas, and the return of Georges St-Pierre.
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
Sports Betting Spotlight: Super Bowl prop futures
Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Bernie Fratto and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview Super Bowl LII prop futures.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Super Bowl LII prop bets
Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Bernie Fratto and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview Super Bowl LII prop bets.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Super Bowl LII picks
Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Bernie Fratto and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview Super Bowl LII.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL conference championships
Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview the NFL’s conference championship games.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL divisional playoffs
Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview the NFL divisional playoffs.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football National Championship
Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview Monday’s college football national championship.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Wild Card playoffs
Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview the NFL’s Wild Card playoff weekend.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 17
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Matt Holt go over their picks for week 17 of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Bowls Week Three
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Matt Holt go over their picks for week three of the college bowl games.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Bowls Week 2
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Bernie Fratto and The Mirage sports book director Jeff Stoneback preview the college football bowls.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 16
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Bernie Fratto and The Mirage sports book director Jeff Stoneback preview Week 16 of the NFL season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Bowl Edition
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Las Vegas Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over their picks for the college bowl games.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 15
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Las Vegas Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over their picks for week 15 of NFL football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 14
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and TI sports book director Tony Nevill preview NFL Week 14.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 13
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Mirage sports book director Jeff Stoneback preview Week 13 of the NFL regular season. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: College football Week 14
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Mirage sports book director Jeff Stoneback preview Week 14 of the college football season. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 13
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Matt Holt give their picks for week 13 of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 12
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Matt Holt give their picks for week 12 of NFL football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College football Week 12
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Bob Scucci go over their picks for college football week 12.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 11
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Bob Scucci go over their picks for NFL football week 11.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 10
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology Sports Book Vice President Matt Holt preview Week 10 of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 11
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology Sports Book Vice President Matt Holt preview Week 11 of the college football season.
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
MMA UFC Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like