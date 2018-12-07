Previews and picks for UFC 231

UFC President Dana White, center, speaks as UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway, left, and Brian Ortega speak to the media and fans during a press conference, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 in Toronto. UFC 231 takes place on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

UFC President Dana White, center, watches as UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway, left, and UFC featherweight fighter Brian Ortega faceoff during a press conference, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 in Toronto. UFC 231 takes place on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Valentina Shevchenko, left, UFC women's flyweight fighter and Joanna Jedrzejczyk UFC women's strawweight fighter face off at a news conference in Toronto on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

A breakdown of the fights on the main card of Saturday’s UFC 231 card at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, with picks from the Review-Journal’s Adam Hill and Heidi Fang:

Max Holloway (19-3) vs. Brian Ortega (14-0, 1 No Contest)

Class: For Holloway’s featherweight title

Line: Ortega -125

Storyline: Holloway has been a dominant force in the featherweight during a 12-fight winning streak that has carried him to the 145-pound title. There are several reasons to believe his run of success may come to an end. Ortega is the primary one. The undefeated phenom is athletic and strong with a great deal of power in his strikes and one of the most dynamic submission games in the organization. Holloway is tall and quick, but he hasn’t met a whole lot of opponents that can match his athleticism. There is also still concern about Holloway’s health. He hasn’t fought in a year and has pulled out of two fights over that span due to complications from weight cutting and a possible concussion. The cut to 145 pounds has grown increasingly brutal on his body. A loss here could prompt a move up to lightweight.

Hill’s Pick: Ortega by second-round submission

Fang’s Pick: Ortega by fourth-round submission

Valentina Shevchenko (15-3) vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk (15-2)

Class: For the vacant women’s flyweight title

Line: Shevchenko -345

Storyline: Jedrzejczyk, the longtime strawweight champion, is finally moving up to flyweight now that the division has been established in the UFC and she has lost her 115-pound title. She has endured several difficult cuts over the last few fights and is relieved to finally be at a more comfortable weight. She will have a big challenge awaiting her in Shevchenko, a perennial contender at 135 pounds who can finally drop down to her more natural weight. These two have already met three times, albeit on a different stage and more than a decade ago. They met in Muay Thai at the IFMA World Championships in 2006, 2007 and 2008. Shevchenko won all three by decision. Shevchenko is one of the most precise strikers in the sport and could frustrate Jedrzejczyk with her accuracy in what should mostly be a kickboxing battle.

Hill’s Pick: Shevchenko by decision

Fang’s Pick: Shevchenko by decision

Alex Oliveira (19-4-1, 2 No Contests) vs. Gunnar Nelson (16-3-1)

Class: Welterweight

Line: Nelson -140

Storyline: Nelson, a close friend and training partner of Conor McGregor, returns to action for the first time since a quick knockout loss to Santiago Ponzinibbio in July 2017. The grappling ace suffered a knee injury earlier this year, but insists he is fully recovered. Nelson looks bigger and stronger than at any point in his career, though it remains to be seen how he will carry that bulk into the cage as he has never really cut weight in the past to make 170 pounds. Oliveira is an aggressive and powerful striker with some jiu-jitsu credentials, but is nowhere near Nelson’s level on the mat. This one will largely be determined by where the fight takes place.

Hill’s Pick: Nelson by second-round submission

Fang’s Pick: Nelson by third-round submission

Hakeem Dawodu (8-1-1) vs. Kyle Bochniak (8-3)

Class: Featherweight

Line: Dawodu -170

Storyline: Bochniak is coming off a loss, but it may be one that can prepare him quite well for this matchup. Bochniak was a massive underdog against rising star Zabit Magomedsharipov in April only to put up a strong effort in a unanimous decision loss. Dawodu is also a fantastic striker like Magomedsharipov, but the successful kickboxer is still learning the mixed martial arts game. Bochniak trained at Georges St. Pierre’s gym in Montreal to prepare for this fight. His confidence is surging at the high-level gym and coming off a potential fight of the year.

Hill’s Pick: Bochniak by decision

Fang’s Pick: Dawodu by first-round knockout

Jimi Manuwa (17-4) vs. Thiago Santos (19-6)

Class: Light heavyweight

Line: Santos -190

Storyline: There’s not a whole lot of mystery to this one. Santos and Manuwa will throw out the game plans and just start launching power punches at each other’s chins pretty early on. Santos was wrecking opponents at middleweight before making the decision to move up to 205 pounds earlier this year. He was supposed to be welcomed to the division by Manuwa, but Manuwa was forced to pull out of the fight with a torn hamstring. Santos answered any questions about whether his power would translate at this weight by knocking out former Alabama linebacker Eryk Anders, who couldn’t make it back to his corner after the second round, a win that has to give Santos confidence moving forward. Manuwa has recorded 15 knockouts among his 17 wins as there is very little mystery about what he wants to do. Manuwa has lost consecutive fights, however, and may be slowing down just a step at 38 years old.

Hill’s Pick: Santos by second-round knockout

Fang’s Pick: Santos by decision

