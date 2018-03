At UFC 205, former women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate retired following a loss to Raquel Pennington. Pennington commented on her decision with media following the fight.

Raquel Pennington says it was an honor to fight the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate in New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

Tate coached Pennington on The Ultimate Fighter season 18. At UFC 205, Tate lost a unanimous decision to Pennington. Following the loss, Tate retired.

Tate trains out of Xtreme Couture and lives in Las Vegas.