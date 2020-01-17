48°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
MMA UFC

Rising UFC star Maycee Barber eyes title shot by end of year

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 16, 2020 - 7:49 pm
 
Updated January 16, 2020 - 7:49 pm

Every time rising UFC star Maycee Barber looks at her phone, she sees a countdown clock ticking away the seconds until she turns 23 years, 8 months old.

It’s a reminder of the age light heavyweight champion Jon Jones was when he set a record that still stands as the youngest fighter to win a title in the organization.

Barber plans to put the belt around her waist long before that clock hits zero.

The undefeated 21-year-old flyweight seeks her fourth UFC victory when she meets veteran Roxanne Modafferi on Saturday in the featured preliminary bout of UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena.

“It’s not a race I’m rushing toward, but it’s something that’s going to happen,” she said Thursday of winning a title. “It’s something we’re continuing to put in work for. … I’m essentially in two camps in my mind because I’m constantly in a camp for the biggest fight of my life, which is a title shot.”

She thinks she will get one by the end of the year.

Barber is a minus 1,000 betting favorite over Modafferi, who had her first pro fight when Barber was a 5-year-old practicing soccer and karate after school.

“I certainly didn’t have any goals or ambitions to be a UFC fighter at the time, but that’s really neat for me to know I’m fighting someone who started at this so long ago and I’m fighting now,” Barber said. “It’s kind of a fight for the entire era.

“She’s a pioneer. She’s one of the very first to be in the sport. She’s fought everyone, so I’m really excited to just go in there and share the cage with her and finish her and show her and everyone else that I am the future.”

Modafferi, a 37-year-old Las Vegan who is ranked No. 7, two spots ahead of Barber, by the UFC despite three losses in her past five fights, isn’t willing to concede that her time has passed.

“She’s young and powerful,” Modafferi said. “Her technique is a little unrefined in certain ways, but she’s strong. She’s aggressive. Nowadays, fighters have become athletes and not just fighters. They’re going through full-time training in striking, grappling and conditioning, nutrition and all of that. I didn’t have that. I was just trying to find a job and fighting on the side. It’s a whole different world.

“She’s pretty good. But I’m better.”

Barber disagrees. She thinks she will win and set up a fight with a top-five opponent such as Jessica Eye or Joanne Calderwood in the next few months. That could put her in position to challenge for a title before the end of the year.

Barber has leaned into the hype with a strong social media presence and calculated bravado in interviews that have drawn some loose comparisons to Ronda Rousey. But she knows none of her marketing efforts will matter if she doesn’t win.

“It’s all part of the plan, but fighting is always going to be what sets me up for those opportunities,” she said. “That’s how I view it. I bumped from 8,000 followers to 80,000 after my first UFC fight.”

And her time is now, she said.

“At some point, the new generation has to take over,” Barber said. “Someday I’ll be at the end of my career, and it will happen to me. There’s always someone coming up who’s hungrier, someone who’s been training for longer. That’s just the way this world works.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Covering The Cage Videos
McGregor: "All Their Eyes Are Lighting Up When The Notorious' Name is Mentioned"
Conor McGregor says he knows that other fighter's eyes light up at the chance of facing him as it usually means a dramatic increase in pay. Welterweights Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman spoke about why they'd face McGregor next and Donald Cerrone explained how he's affected his payday for UFC 246. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Conor McGregor says he'd be honored to be the first to fight at Allegiant Stadium
;
Maycee Barber Doing All She Can to Become the UFC's Youngest Champion - VIDEO
As 21-year-old Maycee Barber begins her quest to become the youngest champion in the UFC, she must first face a competitor in women's flyweight Roxanne Modafferi - a veteran of the sport who is often regarded as one of the pioneers of women's mixed martial arts. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC 246- Media Day Staredowns
With UFC 246 fight week underway, fighters from five featured bouts, including the co-main event women's bantamweight contest between Holly Holm and Raquel Pennington, faced off at media day in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC 246 Press Conference: McGregor vs. Cerrone Highlights and Staredown - VIDEO
Ahead of their welterweight bout at UFC 246 on Jan. 18, Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone were respectful of one another, despite having traded barbs close to four years ago at another press conference. Their bout will serve as the five-round main event at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC Champ Usman "Love and Unity Does Win Sometimes"
Kamaru Usman retained the UFC welterweight title when he knocked out Colby Covington in the fifth round of their title bout at UFC 245. After a heated lead-up to their bout, Usman says sometimes love and unity wins. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC 245 Ceremonial Weigh-in Staredowns
Here are the staredowns from the ceremonial weigh-in featuring all fighters competing at the UFC 245 fight card on Dec. 14 at the T-Mobile Arena. There are three title fights on the main card with the main event featuring a middleweight title bout between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal).
Kamaru Usman explains the origin of the Colby Covington rivalry ahead of UFC 245
Ahead of their welterweight title fight, division champion Kamaru Usman explains where the rivalry with his opponent, Colby Covington originated and discusses what he thinks about the challenger's persona. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Covington: I enjoy the boos, that gives me extra inspiration
UFC welterweight title challenger Colby Covington discusses his upcoming fight taking place on Dec. 14 at the T-Mobile Arena against Kamaru Usman and says he is fueled by those who boo him at events. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Conor McGregor, left, connects a left punch against Nate Diaz in the welterweight bout during U ...
Conor McGregor’s top 5 Las Vegas moments
By / RJ

The UFC superstar has been in two of the biggest events in combat sports history in the city. He will make his return to the UFC at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night.