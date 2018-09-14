Rivalry continues ahead of Liddell-Ortiz trilogy bout

Golden Boy Promotions held a press conference on Friday to promote the Nov. 24 trilogy bout between Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz taking place at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

Liddell promised to silence Ortiz with a knockout finish. Ortiz said Liddell is a shell of a man who isn’t fit to fight.

Both men have come out of retirement to compete on the Golden Boy Promotions pay-per-view card. Liddell defeated Ortiz twice when they fought under the UFC banner.

