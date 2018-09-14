MMA UFC

Rivalry continues ahead of Liddell-Ortiz trilogy bout

September 14, 2018 - 11:48 am
 

At a news conference to promote their third fight on Nov. 24 at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., MMA legends Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz showed their rivalry is still alive during a heated staredown at the MGM Grand.

Liddell promised to silence Ortiz with a knockout finish. Ortiz said Liddell is a shell of a man who isn’t fit to fight.

Both men have come out of retirement to compete on the Golden Boy Promotions pay-per-view card. Liddell defeated Ortiz twice when they fought under the UFC banner.

Check out the video above.

More MMA: Follow all of our MMA and UFC coverage online at CoveringTheCage.com and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Covering The Cage Videos
Covering The Cage: UFC 227 Recap
Heidi Fang, Adam Hill and Gilbert Manzano recap UFC 227 including Demetrious Johnson losing his flyweight title to Henry Cejudo.
Covering The Cage: Ufc 226 Co - Main And Main Event Recap.
Las Vegas Review-Journal reporters Adam Hill and Heidi Fang recap UFC 226 co-main and main events.
Covering the Cage: Cormier defeats Miocic in UFC 226
Covering the Cage hosts Heidi Fang and Adam Hill recap UFC 226 and the possibility of a Brock Lesnar and Daniel Cormier bout.
More in MMA UFC
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
MMA UFC Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like