Rivalry continues ahead of Liddell-Ortiz trilogy bout

At a news conference to promote their third fight on Nov. 24 at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., MMA legends Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz showed their rivalry is still alive during a heated staredown at the MGM Grand.
Liddell promised to silence Ortiz with a knockout finish. Ortiz said Liddell is a shell of a man who isn’t fit to fight.
Both men have come out of retirement to compete on the Golden Boy Promotions pay-per-view card. Liddell defeated Ortiz twice when they fought under the UFC banner.
