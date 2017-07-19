RJ’s Adam Hill, Heidi Fang talk MMA with UFC lightweight Justin Gaethje

Review-Journal sports reporter Adam Hill and videographer Heidi Fang returned Tuesday, July 19, 2017, for their weekly UFC and MMA update on the Covering the Cage Facebook page.
This week the pair welcomed UFC lightweight fighter Justin Gaethje as a special guest. Gaethje made his UFC debut and defeated Michael Johnson via knockout in the second round July 7 on The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale card at T-Mobile Arena.
Check out the video above.
More MMA: Follow all of our MMA and UFC coverage online at CoveringTheCage.com and @CoveringTheCage on Twitter.
Related
Justin Gaethje lives up to hype in UFC debut
Covering the Cage: Justin Gaethje stars at TUF 25 Finale — VIDEO
Justin Gaethje makes UFC debut against Michael Johnson