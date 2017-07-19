ad-fullscreen
RJ’s Adam Hill, Heidi Fang talk MMA with UFC lightweight Justin Gaethje

Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 19, 2017 - 3:44 pm
 

Review-Journal sports reporter Adam Hill and videographer Heidi Fang returned Tuesday, July 19, 2017, for their weekly UFC and MMA update on the Covering the Cage Facebook page.

This week the pair welcomed UFC lightweight fighter Justin Gaethje as a special guest. Gaethje made his UFC debut and defeated Michael Johnson via knockout in the second round July 7 on The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale card at T-Mobile Arena.

More MMA: Follow all of our MMA and UFC coverage online at CoveringTheCage.com and @CoveringTheCage on Twitter.

MMA UFC Video
