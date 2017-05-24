ad-fullscreen
MMA UFC

RJ’s Adam Hill, Heidi Fang talk UFC 212 from Syndicate MMA — VIDEO

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 24, 2017 - 2:02 pm
 

Editor’s note: Each Tuesday at Noon we go live on the Covering The Cage Facebook page to bring you an update on the mixed martial arts world.

Review-Journal sports reporter Adam Hill and videographer Heidi Fang returned Tuesday for CoveringTheCage.com’s weekly Facebook live update.

This week the pair went live from Syndicate MMA and spoke to mixed martial arts fighters Eric Spicely and Jamie Moyle, who are both set to fight at UFC 212 on June 3 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Moyle will face Viviane Pereira and Spicely will face Antonio Carlos Junior.

Check out the interview below:

Follow all of our MMA and UFC coverage online at CoveringTheCage.com and @CoveringTheCage on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
