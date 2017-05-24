RJ’s Adam Hill, Heidi Fang talk UFC 212 from Syndicate MMA — VIDEO

Jamie Moyle is interviewed after her unanimous decision victory against Kailin Curran in The Ultimate Fighter 24 Finale women's strawweight bout at the Palms hotel-casino on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Editor’s note: Each Tuesday at Noon we go live on the Covering The Cage Facebook page to bring you an update on the mixed martial arts world.

Review-Journal sports reporter Adam Hill and videographer Heidi Fang returned Tuesday for CoveringTheCage.com’s weekly Facebook live update.

This week the pair went live from Syndicate MMA and spoke to mixed martial arts fighters Eric Spicely and Jamie Moyle, who are both set to fight at UFC 212 on June 3 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Moyle will face Viviane Pereira and Spicely will face Antonio Carlos Junior.

Check out the interview below:

Follow all of our MMA and UFC coverage online at CoveringTheCage.com and @CoveringTheCage on Twitter.