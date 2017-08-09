Rodriguez, Perez earn UFC contracts at Dana White’s Contender Series — VIDEOS

In the fifth week of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series, Michael Rodriguez and Alex Perez scored finishes in their fights that earned them UFC contracts.

Contender Series winner Rodriguez told himself to be phenomenal or be forgotten (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two more fighters earned their way into the UFC when they scored finishes at Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series.

Light heavyweight competitor Michael Rodriguez headlined the event at The Ultimate Fighter gym in Las Vegas and finished Jamelle Jones with a flying knee and follow up punches in the first round of their bout.

Alex Perez, a flyweight competitor fighting out of Lemoore, California, technically submitted Kevin Gray in the first round of their contest with an anaconda choke.

Check out the videos above.

