Rodriguez, Perez earn UFC contracts at Dana White’s Contender Series — VIDEOS

By BRETT STEIDLER LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL
August 8, 2017 - 9:58 pm
 

Two more fighters earned their way into the UFC when they scored finishes at Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series.

Light heavyweight competitor Michael Rodriguez headlined the event at The Ultimate Fighter gym in Las Vegas and finished Jamelle Jones with a flying knee and follow up punches in the first round of their bout.

Alex Perez, a flyweight competitor fighting out of Lemoore, California, technically submitted Kevin Gray in the first round of their contest with an anaconda choke.

Check out the videos above.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow her on Twitter @HeidiFang.

 

