Ronda Rousey engaged to UFC heavyweight Travis Browne

By Adam Hill Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 20, 2017 - 9:18 pm
 

Former women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey may never again wear the UFC belt, but she recently picked up a gold accessory she hopes to keep forever.

Rousey revealed to TMZ she had accepted a proposal from UFC heavyweight Travis Browne and the couple plans to marry.

Browne told the website he had popped the question under a waterfall in New Zealand.

The fighters have dated for two years and don’t expect a long engagement.

“I don’t know what goes into planning a wedding,” Rousey said. “It could be really easy. I don’t need a lot, just some decorations and some flowers, somewhere to go, somewhere to eat, and people around.”

Rousey, 30, has not indicated whether she plans to fight again. She is coming off a first-round knockout loss to Amanda Nunes in December.

