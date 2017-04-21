Ronda Rousey engaged to UFC heavyweight Travis Browne

Former women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey may never again wear the UFC belt, but she recently picked up a gold accessory she hopes to keep forever.
Rousey revealed to TMZ she had accepted a proposal from UFC heavyweight Travis Browne and the couple plans to marry.
Browne told the website he had popped the question under a waterfall in New Zealand.
The fighters have dated for two years and don’t expect a long engagement.
“I don’t know what goes into planning a wedding,” Rousey said. “It could be really easy. I don’t need a lot, just some decorations and some flowers, somewhere to go, somewhere to eat, and people around.”
Rousey, 30, has not indicated whether she plans to fight again. She is coming off a first-round knockout loss to Amanda Nunes in December.
Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @adamhilllvrj on Twitter.