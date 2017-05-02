ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
MMA UFC

Ronda Rousey posts trailer teasing ‘Blindspot’ appearance

By Adam Hill Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 1, 2017 - 11:36 pm
 

While former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey has yet to indicate whether she intends to fight again, her Hollywood options remain open.

Rousey’s guest-starring role on the NBC hit “Blindspot” will air at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

She shared a trailer for the appearance on her Twitter account.

In the episode, Rousey plays a prisoner who is incarcerated for transporting weapons across state lines. The trailer features a fight scene between Rousey’s character and “Blindspot” star Jaimie Alexander.

Rousey, who has lost her last two fights in the cage, has several major film projects still in development. It’s unclear whether her struggles in the cage have impeded the progress of her acting career.

She has appeared in successful movies like “Entourage,” “Furious 7” and “The Expendables 3.”

The 30-year-old Californian, who announced her engagement to UFC heavyweight Travis Browne last month, also hosted an episode of “Saturday Night Live” last year.

Follow all of our MMA and UFC coverage online at CoveringTheCage.com and @CoveringTheCage on Twitter.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @adamhilllvrj on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like