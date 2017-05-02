Ronda Rousey posts trailer teasing ‘Blindspot’ appearance

Ronda Rousey as Devon Penberthy in the NBC hit “Blindspot” that airs Wednesday. (David Giesbrecht/Warner Brothers/NBC)

While former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey has yet to indicate whether she intends to fight again, her Hollywood options remain open.

Rousey’s guest-starring role on the NBC hit “Blindspot” will air at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

She shared a trailer for the appearance on her Twitter account.

Quick promo for my @nbcblindspot guest appearance airing this Wednesday, May 3rd at 8pm/7c on @NBC pic.twitter.com/PkSiDoceHN — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) April 27, 2017

In the episode, Rousey plays a prisoner who is incarcerated for transporting weapons across state lines. The trailer features a fight scene between Rousey’s character and “Blindspot” star Jaimie Alexander.

Rousey, who has lost her last two fights in the cage, has several major film projects still in development. It’s unclear whether her struggles in the cage have impeded the progress of her acting career.

She has appeared in successful movies like “Entourage,” “Furious 7” and “The Expendables 3.”

The 30-year-old Californian, who announced her engagement to UFC heavyweight Travis Browne last month, also hosted an episode of “Saturday Night Live” last year.

