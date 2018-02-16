Roy Nelson reveals who he wants to fight in Bellator Grand Prix — VIDEO

Roy Nelson reveals which fighter he wants to battle most in the Bellator MMA Heavyweight Grand Prix

Roy Nelson reveals which fighter he wants to battle most in the Bellator MMA Heavyweight Grand Prix. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Bellator MMA Heavyweight Grand Prix will continue on Feb. 16 when Roy Nelson collides with Matt Mitrione in the main event. For both fighters, it will be the first rematch of their careers.

In their first fight, which took place in the UFC, Nelson finished Mitrione by way of technical knockout in the first round.

In this interview with Covering the Cage, Nelson explains why he’ll defeat his former Ultimate Fighter teammate again and which fighter he’d like to face most should he advance in the tournament.

Check out the video above.

