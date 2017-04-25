ad-fullscreen
MMA UFC

Shayna Baszler says pro wrestling rekindled her love for MMA — VIDEO

By Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 24, 2017 - 5:35 pm
 

Shayna Baszler is often regarded as one of the pioneers of women’s mixed martial arts. After competing in the cage for over 12 years, “The Queen of Spades” turned her focus to a pro wrestling career.

Baszler, 36, spoke to CoveringTheCage.com about the transition and why this move was needed for her. Though Baszler still fights in MMA, she plans to continue her pro wrestling career as well.

Check out the video above.

