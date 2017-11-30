Sijara Eubanks misses weight, out of ‘TUF’ women’s flyweight title bout

Las Vegan Roxanne Modafferi will replace Sijara Eubanks in the inaugural UFC women’s flyweight title bout on Friday’s “The Ultimate Fighter” Season 26 Finale card at Park Theater inside Monte Carlo.

Longshot Sijara Eubanks powered her way through the tournament to earn an unexpected shot to become the inaugural UFC women’s flyweight champion on this season of “The Ultimate Fighter.”

The scale proved to be the one opponent she couldn’t overcome.

Eubanks was unable to make it to weigh-ins during the allotted two-hour window on Thursday morning and has been pulled from the Season 26 title bout against Nicco Montano on Friday night’s card at Park Theater inside Monte Carlo.

Las Vegan Roxanne Modafferi will replace Eubanks in the main event and take on Montano to determine the organization’s first 125-pound female champion.

A UFC official told the Review-Journal Eubanks was hospitalized Thursday morning.

The struggle to make weight was nothing new for Eubanks as it was a recurring storyline on the reality show.

At one point during the season, Eubanks had to cut off some of her hair in order to hit the mark for a weigh-in.

Modafferi, the top seed in the tournament, had won four of her last five fights under the Invicta banner before the show. She had been scheduled for a rematch with fellow semifinalist Barb Honchak on Friday’s card, but was moved up to the main.

