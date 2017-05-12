Slimmed down Andrade a massive challenge for UFC champ Jedrzejczyk

UFC women's strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk prepares to strike at the UFC 211 open workouts at the Mohler MMA gym in Dallas, Texas, on Thursday, May 11, 2017. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

UFC women's strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk shadow boxes at the UFC 211 open workouts at the Mohler MMA gym in Dallas, Texas, on Thursday, May 11, 2017. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

UFC women's strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk puts on her gloves at UFC 211 open workouts at the Mohler MMA gym in Dallas, Texas, on Thursday, May 11, 2017. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

UFC women's strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk warms up at UFC 211 open workouts at the Mohler MMA gym in Dallas, Texas, on Thursday, May 11, 2017. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

UFC women's strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk shadow boxes at the UFC 211 open workouts at the Mohler MMA gym in Dallas, Texas, on Thursday, May 11, 2017. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

UFC women's strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk lands a punch during the UFC 211 open workouts at the Mohler MMA gym in Dallas, Texas, on Thursday, May 11, 2017. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

UFC women's strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk answers media questions during the UFC 211 open workouts at the Mohler MMA gym in Dallas, Texas, on Thursday, May 11, 2017. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

UFC women's strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk answers reporters questions during the UFC 211 open workouts at the Mohler MMA gym in Dallas, Texas, on Thursday, May 11, 2017. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

UFC women's strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk answers questions from reporters during the UFC 211 open workouts at the Mohler MMA gym in Dallas, Texas, on Thursday, May 11, 2017. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

UFC strawweight title challenger Jessica Andrade warms up at UFC 211 open workouts at the Mohler MMA gym in Dallas, Texas, on Thursday, May 11, 2017. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

UFC strawweight Jessica Andrade throws a knee in the clinch at UFC 211 open workouts at the Mohler MMA gym in Dallas, Texas, on Thursday, May 11, 2017. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Jessica Andrade throws a kick during UFC 211 open workouts at the Mohler MMA gym in Dallas, Texas, on Thursday, May 11, 2017. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

DALLAS — It’s very possible Jessica Andrade will be the toughest opponent UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk has faced during her impressive title reign.

Jedrzejczyk isn’t necessarily buying the premise just yet.

“I hear that before every fight,” said Jedrzejczyk, who will defend her belt in the co-main event of UFC 211 at American Airlines Arena on Saturday night. “Everyone is coming for me and my belt, and every one of them is my toughest opponent yet. It’s just talk.”

The bout is one of two title bouts on the pay-per-view card as Stipe Miocic defends the heavyweight belt against former champ Junior dos Santos in the headliner.

All of the challenges do keep the champion on her toes.

“That’s why I must stay humble,” she said. “I must work very hard every day to not let anyone (take the belt from me). I know the weaknesses of all my opponents, but they might show up different to fight with me so I stay focused on what I can do to get myself better every day. I’m enjoying that process and I will prove once again there’s only UFC strawweight champion and it’s me.”

Jedrzejczyk, 29, burst on the scene with a pair of wins in 2014 that had UFC president Dana White already singing her praises as a future star. She won the belt in her third fight and has proven White prophetic with four consecutive successful title defenses.

Each new challenge has served to strengthen Jedrzejczyk’s grip on the belt in the organization’s smallest weight class.

Andrade does figure to present a unique challenge, however.

The 25-year-old Brazilian has been on a tear since making a big drop from the 135-pound bantamweight division where she had gone 4-3 in seven UFC fights.

Andrade has found her home, easily dispatching of three straight opponents to earn the title shot.

“It went way, way better than we expected,” Andrade said of the move to strawweight. “We figured out that I kept the power and I was moving way better and quicker than I was at 135. I said, ‘OK, maybe this is where I should have been all along.’”

Andrade’s dominance at 115 pounds is a huge factor in Jedrzejczyk only being a minus-160 favorite, by far the narrowest odds during her run as champion.

Jedrzejczyk conceded she watched Andrade’s last fight, something she doesn’t always do in preparing for an opponent, but wasn’t blown away by the performance. The champion acknowledged Andrade is much better suited to strawweight than when she was fighting much bigger opponents.

Jedrzejczyk is far more concerned with herself. She believes if she doesn’t allow herself to get content and continues to grind every day like she’s chasing the belt instead of defending it, she can achieve her goals.

“My dreams still motivate me,” she said. “I want to become a champion in two different divisions and I want to retire as an undefeated champion. I know it’s not going to be easy. It’s a big goal and a big thing to me, but I’ll do everything I can to make it happen. I’m enjoying this process. I feel like I’m still learning new things every day and evolving as a fighter in every camp.”

That’s a frightening thought for the rest of the division, but Andrade insists she’s ready for the challenge. She says she was offered a title bout before her last fight, but wanted to make sure she was completely ready for the opportunity before accepting it so she took one more tune-up bout.

“I needed to do those fights, not just for my confidence but to let everyone know I’m the real deal,” Andrade said. “Now I have a chance to prove to everyone that I am the best person in the world at what I do in my division. It’s something almost nobody in life gets a chance to do and I have that on saturday.

“I’m not the best yet, because Joanna has the belt. But we’ll see on Saturday. I might get the proof.”

Follow all of our MMA and UFC coverage online at CoveringTheCage.com and @CoveringTheCage on Twitter.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @adamhilllvrj on Twitter.