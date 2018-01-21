Sonnen advances in Bellator heavyweight tournament

Former middleweight and light heavyweight title challenger advances with win over Quinton “Rampage” Jackson in main event of Bellator 192 in Los Angeles.

Chael Sonnen has competed for world titles at middleweight and light heavyweight throughout his illustrious mixed martial arts career.

Now he hopes to finally win gold in the sport’s biggest division.

He advanced to the semifinals of the Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix with a win over Quinton “Rampage” Jackson on Saturday in the main event of Bellator 192 in Los Angeles.

Jackson, himself a former light heavyweight champion, struggled with his conditioning at heavyweight after weighing in at 253 pounds.

Sonnen wore him down over the last two rounds and became the first fighter to advance in the tournament by taking a unanimous decision.

The other quarterfinal bouts will be held over the next several months. Bellator president Scott Coker announced Saturday the alternates will be Cheick Kongo and Javy Ayala.

Also on Saturday’s card, Rory MacDonald captured the welterweight belt with a unanimous-decision victory over Douglas Lima.

MacDonald’s nose was bloody and out of sorts and his leg swelled badly from low kicks by the third round, yet he found a way to avoid further damage by closing distance in the clinch and getting Lima to the mat enough to win rounds.

It was the second time Lima has lost the welterweight belt, though he has won eight of his last 10 fights.

MacDonald is now 2-0 since signing with Bellator.

Former lightweight champion Michael Chandler got one step closer to regaining the belt he lost due to a leg injury during a fight against Brent Primus in June by dominating Goiti Yamauchi en route to a unanimous decision.

Top prospect Aaron Pico made quick work of veteran featherweight Shane Kruchten to extend his winning streak to two after dropping his professional debut.

Pico dropped Kruchten with a left hook to the body and the referee quickly stepped in just 37 seconds into the bout.

