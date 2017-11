Though Stephen Thompson wasn’t able to dethrone Tyron Woodley and take home a belt, but he’s looking at his fight against Jorge Masvidal as a chance to get back on track to another shot.

Stephen Thompson believes he can work his way back to a title shot (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Both Stephen Thompson and Jorge Masvidal believe they are on the verge of getting title shots with a win, despite UFC president Dana White saying the winner of Rafael dos Anjos vs. Robbie Lawler will be next.

The top-ranked welterweights spoke about their chances at UFC 217 media day in Madison Square Garden ahead of the Nov. 4 pay-per-view.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow her on Twitter @HeidiFang.