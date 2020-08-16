96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
MMA UFC

Stipe Miocic plays spoiler over Daniel Cormier at UFC 252

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 15, 2020 - 10:16 pm
 
Updated August 15, 2020 - 10:19 pm

Daniel Cormier was hoping for a storybook moment in what he insisted was the last fight of his legendary career.

He didn’t get it.

Stipe Miocic retained the belt and the unofficial title of best heavyweight in UFC history with a unanimous-decision victory in the main event of UFC 252 at the Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

The judges scored the fight 49-46, 49-46 and 48-47 in favor of Miocic.

“He’s a hell of a fighter,” Miocic said. “I wish him nothing but the best. God bless him. Amazing champion, amazing ambassador, I have no ill will towards him.”

Cormier found success over the first 10 minutes until he was dropped by a big right hand at the end of the second round. He barely hung on until the bell as Miocic tried to finish him with right hands.

Cormier was then poked in the eye late in the third round, doing significant visible damage, a foul that was missed by referee Marc Goddard.

“Look at my eye,” Cormier said after the fight. “I couldn’t see the rest of the fight. I can’t see anything out of my left eye, it’s black. It is what it is. It doesn’t matter.

“It just sucks. Being on the losing end of two big fights and trilogies, it’s a very sad position to be in. But I will deal with it as I’ve dealt with things in the past.”

Miocic took some big shots, but remained steady throughout the fight. He was able to neutralize the sporadic takedown and clinch attempts of the Olympic wrestler and land enough at distance to earn the favor of the judges and capture the rubber match in the storied trilogy.

Rising superstar Sean O’Malley had insult added to injury as he was handed the first loss of his career by bantamweight Marlon Vera.

O’Malley went down with an apparent right ankle injury late in the first round. Vera quickly pounced, crushing him with a series of elbows and scoring the biggest win of his career.

“He has a big right hand, but he doesn’t throw in numbers,” Vera said. “So I took the first round to see what he had and to be honest, the guy has a lot of hype. Good for him, but he doesn’t have the dog I have inside. The dog I have inside is bigger than all of these guys.”

Vera improved to 6-1 in his last seven fights with the lone loss coming in a controversial decision loss to Song Yadong in May.

“Say something now,” Vera said after very clearly playing the B-side in the buildup to the bout. “A lot of people have a comment, have an opinion, it doesn’t matter. The sky’s the limit. I’m a motivated man.”

O’Malley, a promotional darling who had already won two fights in 2020 by first-round knockout, was taken from the venue on a stretcher.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik bounced back from his first career loss in May with a devastating knockout of former heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos late in the second round.

Rozenstruik appeared tentative early in his return from a 20-second knockout loss to Francis Ngannou in May until he dropped the former champion with a right hand near the cage and unleashed a barrage of shots as dos Santos tried to get back up.

It was finally called to a halt when Rozenstruik folded him over on the mat with one final shot.

Rising bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili extended his winning streak to five with a unanimous decision over two-time flyweight title contender John Dodson.

All five wins have gone the distance.

Dvalishvili kept the pressure on Dodson, attempting 20 takedowns over the 15-minute fight and limiting Dodson’s speed and offense.

“This is already big for me, I feel this energy,” the 29-year-old Tblisi, Georgia, native said of his building momentum in the division. “A lot of people, a lot of young kids, look up to me and they dream about UFC and I’m happy that I can show them that if you work, you can be like me. I’m just beginning, I’m just starting, I can do a lot more.”

Also on the main card, Daniel Pineda made a successful return after six years away from the UFC by stopping Herbert Burns in a bout contested at a catchweight after Burns missed weight by 3.5 pounds on Friday.

On the preliminary card, Kai Kamaka’s gamble paid off in the form of a unanimous-decision victory over featherweight Toney Kelley.

Kamaka has been pursuing a UFC contract and was informed by his management the best way to get it may be to head to Las Vegas to train and hope to get the call to fill in as a late-notice replacement on one of the cards being held at the Apex.

His phone rang Thursday and two days later he had a UFC victory to his name.

“I’m just relieved to be here, I know I belong,” said Kamaka, who temporarily left behind his pregnant wife and two children in Hawaii. “It was perfect, but everybody saw that I belong here. I’m not working to get here anymore, I’m not working to move up the ladder.”

He said his celebration plans mostly focus on getting home to his children and wife, who is due to give birth to their first son in a month.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
12 major Las Vegas hotel-casinos remain dark indefinitely
12 major Las Vegas hotel-casinos remain dark indefinitely
2
‘Le Reve’ at Wynn Las Vegas permanently closes
‘Le Reve’ at Wynn Las Vegas permanently closes
3
Company to lay off 940 employees at Las Vegas’ McCarran airport
Company to lay off 940 employees at Las Vegas’ McCarran airport
4
More than 223K mailed ballots returned undelivered in primary
More than 223K mailed ballots returned undelivered in primary
5
Las Vegas man was picture of health before he died from COVID-19
Las Vegas man was picture of health before he died from COVID-19
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Covering The Cage Videos
Robert Whittaker reveals his "secret game plan" for Darren Till - VIDEO
Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker talks about making a comeback at UFC on ESPN 14, reflects on spending time with his family during quarantine and reveals his "secret game plan" for Darren Till. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Deveison Figueiredo claims UFC flyweight crown - Video
Deiveson Figueiredo technically submitted Joseph Benavidez to claim the vacant UFC flyweight championship. Heidi Fang and Adam Hill recap some of the top highlights from the UFC's second fight card in Abu Dhabi. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joseph Benavidez on what it'd mean to him to finally earn a UFC title - VIDEO
UFC flyweight Joseph Benavidez will get his fourth shot at earning the flyweight title when he faces Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC on ESPN 14. Benavidez also explains why he doesn't like Figueiredo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kattar defeats Ige in UFC Fight Island main event - VIDEO
Heidi Fang and Adam Hill discuss how Calvin Kattar established himself as a top contender in the UFC's featherweight division with a convincing unanimous decision victory over Dan Ige in the main event of UFC on ESPN 13 in Abu Dhabi. Tim Elliott discusses the importance of his win over Ryan Benoit in the co-main event. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC 251 Recap Video: Usman, Volkanovski, Yan take home title belts
In the UFC's first event on "Fight Island" in Abu Dhabi, Kamaru Usman, Alexander Volkanovski and Petr Yan took home wins and captured titles in the top-billed fights at UFC 251. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Masvidal says his concerns with pay were resolved ahead of UFC 251 title fight - VIDEO
Just weeks ago, Jorge Masvidal had expressed concerns that he wasn't being paid accordingly by the UFC. Prior to his UFC 251 welterweight title fight against Kamaru Usman, Masvidal says the promotion has resolved the problems. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Holloway says he wants to "etch his name in the history books" at UFC 251 - VIDEO
Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway spoke to the media about competing at UFC 251, which takes place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on July 11, his battles with depression and more. He will rematch Alexander Volkanovski for the division title in the co-main event. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mike Perry says his girlfriend did "great work" as his lone cornerperson at UFC on ESPN 12 - Video
UFC welterweight Mike Perry explains what went into his decision to have his girlfriend, Latory Gonzalez corner him for his fight against Mickey Gall and why that worked for him at UFC on ESPN 12. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
What's Next for Dustin Poirier, Mike Perry Praises his Girlfriend's Corner Work at UFC on ESPN 12
Dustin Poirier defeated Dan Hooker in an instant classic at UFC on ESPN 12 and Mike Perry, with his lone cornerperson being his girlfriend, defeated Mickey Gall. Adam Hill and Heidi Fang recap the action from the UFC Apex. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC on ESPN 12 staredowns
All fighters competing at the UFC on ESPN 12 event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 27, squared off against each other following the weigh-ins on Friday. Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker will serve as the main event. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC on ESPN 12 weigh-in results - VIDEO
All 20 fighters competing at UFC on ESPN 12 made weight at the UFC Apex on Friday, June 26. The event, which takes place on Saturday, features a lightweight main event between Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC's Mike Perry on why his girlfriend is his only cornerperson - VIDEO
Ahead of his fight against Mickey Gall at the UFC Apex on June 27 in Las Vegas, UFC welterweight Mike Perry speaks about who will be his only cornerperson – his girlfriend, Latory Gonzalez. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Blaydes decisions Volkov, Emmett takes on Fight of the Night at UFC on ESPN 11
Curtis Blaydes says he's fine playing the heel role after putting on a performance that left fans and UFC president Dana White unsatisfied, and Josh Emmett, though he took Fight of the Night for his performance over Shane Burgos, says he wasn't happy with his fight. The Review-Journal's Heidi Fang and Adam Hill recap the event in this post-fight recap.
UFC couple Tecia Torres and Raquel Pennington take home wins, create Pride fight kit - Video
Tecia Torres and Raquel Pennington, a couple competing in the UFC women's divisions, both took home wins at UFC on ESPN 11, which was also the first time they competed on the same fight card. Torres defeated Brianna Van Buren on the preliminary card and Pennington defeated Marion Reneau on the main card. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dana White on what could happen with the UFC if another coronavirus shutdown happens, Nunes' possible retirement
UFC president Dana White says he's preparing as though another shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic may occur soon. If that should occur, he says he hopes the Nevada Athletic Commission will see that the organization has proven that they can still put on safe events in the UFC Apex facility. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Curits Blaydes talks about the heavyweight title picture ahead of fight against Alexander Volkov - VIDEO
UFC heavyweight Curtis Blaydes will face Alexander Volkov on June 20 at UFC on ESPN 11 in Las Vegas. Ahead of the fight, Blaydes spoke about the heavyweight title picture, his status as a contender in the division and more. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC on ESPN 10: Calvillo, Vettori take home emotional wins - VIDEO
UFC flyweight Cynthia Calvillo got emotional in her post-fight victory press conference and discussed her short training period with a new fight camp and about competing in a new weight class. Middleweight Marvin Vettori talked about rebooking of his fight when his opponent failed to make weight. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dana White would rather keep events at UFC Apex than have half the audience - VIDEO
UFC president Dana White spoke about the promotion's next set of events in Abu Dhabi, the procedures the company is taking to put on the fight cards safely during the coronavirus pandemic, what the promotion has told other leagues trying to relaunch and where else they may hold events in the coming months. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dana White on Fight Island, Fighters Missing Weight
UFC president Dana White met with reporters ahead of UFC on ESPN 10 at the UFC Apex and discuseed some of the bouts set for Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC on ESPN 10 staredowns - VIDEO
Fighters involved in the 10 bouts slated for UFC on ESPN 10 on July 13 in Las Vegas squared off on Friday after weigh-ins at the UFC Apex. Flyweight Jessica Eye, who missed weight by a quarter-pound, will face Cynthia Calvillo in the main event. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC on ESPN 10: Three Fighters Miss Weight, One Bout Canceled - Video
On Friday during the official weigh-ins, three fighters missed weight, including Jessica Eye who is expected to fight Cynthia Calvillo in the main event of UFC on ESPN 10 on June 13 at the UFC Apex. In addition, Zarrukh Adashev and Karl Roberson, who's competing in the co-main event, missed weight. A bout between Jordan Griffin and Darrick Minner was scratched from the event when Minner announced on social media that he would not be able to cut enough weight to compete.
Jessica Eye's excited to headline UFC on ESPN 10 - VIDEO
After fighting professionally for ten years, Jessica Eye talks about how excited she is to headline the UFC on ESPN 10 fight card against Cynthia Calvillo on June 13 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dana White reacts to Conor McGregor announcing his retirement - VIDEO
Just after the conclusion of UFC 250, former two-division champion Conor McGregor announced his retirement on Twitter. UFC president Dana White reacted to the news during a press conference at the UFC Apex. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nunes makes history at UFC 250, Conor McGregor retires -VIDEO
Amanda Nunes became the first fighter in UFC history to successfully defend both titles in two different divisions, but Conor McGregor attempted to steal her thunder on social media when he announced his retirement following UFC 250. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Alex Caceres says he needs to be a voice and leader after UFC win - VIDEO
UFC featherweight Alex Caceres took a unanimous decision win over Chase Hooper at UFC 250 and spoke about the example he wants to set for others and his community amid protests for Black Lives Matter taking place all over the world. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC 250: Weigh-in Results - Video
All fighters competing at UFC 250 on June 6 at the UFC Apex made weight for the event on Friday. In the main event, Amanda Nunes will put her featherweight belt on the line against Felicia Spencer. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former UFC champ looks to reestablish himself in the bantamweight division - VIDEO
As former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt prepares to face Raphael Assuncao at UFC 250 on June 6, he reflects on his past few years of competition and what he's done to improve his fight skills. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gilbert Burns Dominates Tyron Woodley in UFC's Return to Las Vegas - VIDEO
Gilbert Burns established himself as a top contender in the welterweight division after dominating Tyron Woodley in the main event of UFC on ESPN 9 in Las Vegas. Heidi Fang and Adam Hill discuss his performance as well as Mackenzie Dern's win over Hannah Cifers. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC and Top Rank Boxing Approved to Host Events in Las Vegas - Video
For the first time since March, the UFC and Top Rank Boxing have been permitted by the Nevada State Athletic Commission to host events in Las Vegas. Sam Gordon, Adam Hill, and Heidi Fang break down what to expect when the promotions return starting with the UFC event on May 30 at the UFC Apex.
THE LATEST
Derrick Lewis reacts while posing atop a scale prior to his heavyweight mixed martial arts bout ...
Best bets for UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas
By / RJ

UFC heavyweight Aleksei Oleinik is known as “The Boa Constrictor,” but handicapper Lou Finocchiaro expects Derrick Lewis to knock the head off the snake in Saturday’s main event.

Derek Brunson, left, punches Elias Theodorou during a middleweight mixed martial arts bout duri ...
Best bets for UFC Fight Night 173
By / RJ

Favorites have been on a tear in UFC events, but handicapper Lou Finocchiaro is staying the course with three underdog plays for Saturday.