Stipe Miocic stops Junior dos Santos to retain UFC heavyweight title

Stipe Miocic, lands a right against Junior Dos Santos in a mixed martial arts bout at UFC 211 for the UFC heavyweight championship, Saturday, May 13, 2017, in Dallas. Miocic retained his heavyweight title. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

May 13, 2017; Dallas, TX, USA; Stipe Miocic (red gloves) fights Junior Dos Santos (blue gloves) during UFC 211 at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Stipe Miocic, right, hugs Junior Dos Santos after their mixed martial arts bout at UFC 211 for the UFC heavyweight championship, Saturday, May 13, 2017, in Dallas. Miocic retained his heavyweight title. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

May 13, 2017; Dallas, TX, USA; Jessica Aguilar (red gloves) fights Cortney Casey (blue gloves) during UFC 211 at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

May 13, 2017; Dallas, TX, USA; Gabriel Benitez (red gloves) fights Enrique Barzola (blue gloves) during UFC 211 at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

May 13, 2017; Dallas, TX, USA; Chase Sherman (red gloves) fights Rashad Coulter (blue gloves) during UFC 211 at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

May 13, 2017; Dallas, TX, USA; Chaz Skelly (red gloves) fights Jason Knight (blue gloves) during UFC 211 at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

May 13, 2017; Dallas, TX, USA; Eddie Alvarez (red gloves) fights Dustin Poirier (blue gloves) during UFC 211 at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

May 13, 2017; Dallas, TX, USA; Dustin Poirier (blue gloves) sits on the ground after fighting Eddie Alvarez (red gloves) during UFC 211 at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

May 13, 2017; Dallas, TX, USA; Krzsztof Jotko (red gloves) fights David Branch (blue gloves) during UFC 211 at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

May 13, 2017; Dallas, TX, USA; Demian Maia (red gloves) fights Jorge Masvidal (blue gloves) during UFC 211 at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

May 13, 2017; Dallas, TX, USA; Frankie Edgar (red gloves) fights Yair Rodriguez (blue gloves) during UFC 211 at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

May 13, 2017; Dallas, TX, USA;Joanna Jedrzejczyk (red gloves) fights Jessica Andrade (blue gloves) during UFC 211 at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

May 13, 2017; Dallas, TX, USA; Joanna Jedrzejczyk (red gloves) fights Jessica Andrade (blue gloves) during UFC 211 at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

May 13, 2017; Dallas, TX, USA; Joanna Jedrzejczyk (red gloves) defeats Jessica Andrade (blue gloves) during UFC 211 at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

DALLAS — Stipe Miocic has wanted the chance to avenge his loss to former champion Junior dos Santos since he heard the scores read on that night in December 2014.

He did so in as convincing a manner as possible with a quick knockout in the main event of UFC 211 on Saturday night at American Airlines Center.

Miocic retained his UFC heavyweight belt and erased the one lingering question over his title reign by making quick work of the last man to beat him.

“I am the best in the world,” Miocic proudly proclaimed after the victory.

Miocic has won five straight since the loss to dos Santos, including the past four by first-round knockout.

He needed 2:22 to finish the rematch. Miocic dropped dos Santos with a big right hand as dos Santos attempted to circle out of danger along the cage.

It was a scenario Miocic had spent his entire training camp perfecting.

“We’ve been working that for 10 weeks,” he said.

Once dos Santos dropped to his hands and knees, Miocic repeatedly crushed him with short left hands until the fight was stopped.

Miocic has successfully defended the belt twice. Randy Couture, Tim Sylvia, Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez did the same, but no UFC heavyweight champion has had more than three straight defenses of the belt.

