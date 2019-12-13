57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
MMA UFC

Strawweight champ Weili Zhang to fight at UFC 248 in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 13, 2019 - 3:00 pm
 

The UFC announced a second pay-per-view in Las Vegas during the first quarter of 2020 on Friday at a news conference.

Women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang will put her belt and 20-fight winning streak on the line against former champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 248 on March 7 at T-Mobile Arena.

The bout is expected to serve as the co-main event, sources close to the organization confirmed. A main event will be announced at a later date.

UFC 246 will take place at the same venue Jan. 18, featuring a welterweight bout between Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and former two-division champion Conor McGregor.

The remainder of the card was unveiled Friday, including a women’s bantamweight bout pitting Raquel Pennington against former champion Holly Holm and former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis taking on Carlos Diego Ferreira.

UFC 245, featuring three title bouts, is Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

More MMA: Follow at CoveringTheCage.com.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Covering The Cage Videos
Kamaru Usman explains the origin of the Colby Covington rivalry ahead of UFC 245
Ahead of their welterweight title fight, division champion Kamaru Usman explains where the rivalry with his opponent, Colby Covington originated and discusses what he thinks about the challenger's persona. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Covington: I enjoy the boos, that gives me extra inspiration
UFC welterweight title challenger Colby Covington discusses his upcoming fight taking place on Dec. 14 at the T-Mobile Arena against Kamaru Usman and says he is fueled by those who boo him at events. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former UFC champ Velasquez says his MMA career is done for now
Former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez says that he is closing the door on his MMA career to focus on wrestling professionally with the WWE. Velasquez will face Brock Lesnar at the WWE Crown Jewel event on Oct. 31 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
 
Preview of UFC 245 main card fights in Las Vegas
By / RJ

A breakdown of the fights on the main card of UFC 245 on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena, where Kamaru Usman, Max Holloway and Amanda Nunes will put their titles on the line.

This undated file photo released by police in Auburn, Ala., shows Aniah Haley Blanchard. Aubur ...
Remains found believed to be UFC fighter’s stepdaughter
The Associated Press

An Alabama district attorney said Monday that authorities have “good reason” to believe human remains found belong to the missing stepdaughter of a UFC heavyweight fighter.

 
Floyd Mayweather hints he will end retirement in 2020
By / RJ

Floyd Mayweather, the undefeated boxer from Las Vegas, took to Instagram on Thursday to tease a return hours after an interview was released in which he said he was done with boxing.