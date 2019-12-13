Strawweight champ Weili Zhang to fight at UFC 248 in Las Vegas

Women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang will put her 20-fight winning streak on the line against former champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 248 on March 7 at T-Mobile Arena.

Weili Zhang, right, raises her hand in victory by unanimous decision against Tecia Torres in the womenÕs strawweight bout during UFC 235 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 2, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Weili Zhang, top, grabs to Tecia Torres in the womenÕs strawweight bout during UFC 235 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 2, 2019. Zhang won by unanimous decision. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Weili Zhang, left, connects a kick against Tecia Torres in the womenÕs strawweight bout during UFC 235 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 2, 2019. Zhang won by unanimous decision. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The UFC announced a second pay-per-view in Las Vegas during the first quarter of 2020 on Friday at a news conference.

The bout is expected to serve as the co-main event, sources close to the organization confirmed. A main event will be announced at a later date.

UFC 246 will take place at the same venue Jan. 18, featuring a welterweight bout between Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and former two-division champion Conor McGregor.

The remainder of the card was unveiled Friday, including a women’s bantamweight bout pitting Raquel Pennington against former champion Holly Holm and former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis taking on Carlos Diego Ferreira.

UFC 245, featuring three title bouts, is Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

