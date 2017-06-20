Tecia Torres to replace Amanda Ribas on ‘TUF Finale’ at T-Mobile Arena

UFC strawweight fighter Tecia Torres takes questions from fans during a UFC 192 press conference in Houston, Friday, Oct. 2, 2015. (AP Photo/Juan DeLeon)

UFC women’s strawweight contender Tecia Torres has been selected to fight Juliana Lima on July 7 at T-Mobile Arena, the Review-Journal has learned.

Torres replaces Amanda Ribas, who was scheduled to make her UFC debut but was pulled after she was flagged by USADA for a potential doping violation.

UFC officials confirmed the new pairing Tuesday.

Ribas was notified of a potential violation stemming from a sample collected June 7.

Torres, who is 4-1 in the UFC and coming off a win over Bec Rawlings in February, will fight Lima on “The Ultimate Fighter Finale” card.

Lima has won three of her past four fights.

The card will be headlined by a lightweight bout between Michael Johnson and newcomer Justin Gaethje.

