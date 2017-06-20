ad-fullscreen
Tecia Torres to replace Amanda Ribas on ‘TUF Finale’ at T-Mobile Arena

By Adam Hill Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 20, 2017 - 2:27 pm
 

UFC women’s strawweight contender Tecia Torres has been selected to fight Juliana Lima on July 7 at T-Mobile Arena, the Review-Journal has learned.

Torres replaces Amanda Ribas, who was scheduled to make her UFC debut but was pulled after she was flagged by USADA for a potential doping violation.

UFC officials confirmed the new pairing Tuesday.

Ribas was notified of a potential violation stemming from a sample collected June 7.

Torres, who is 4-1 in the UFC and coming off a win over Bec Rawlings in February, will fight Lima on “The Ultimate Fighter Finale” card.

Lima has won three of her past four fights.

The card will be headlined by a lightweight bout between Michael Johnson and newcomer Justin Gaethje.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @adamhilllvrj on Twitter.

