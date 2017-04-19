The Ultimate Fighter season 25 features familiar faces — VIDEOS

Joe Stevenson explains why he wanted to be on TUF Redemption (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Joe Stevenson (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

James Krause (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Ultimate Fighter season 25 will start airing on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, and will feature 14 welterweight fighters who have appeared on past seasons of the UFC’s reality series.

Joe Stevenson, the winner of season two of The Ultimate Fighter and a veteran of 16 UFC bouts, explained why he chose to come back.

“Joe Daddy” currently has 49 bouts under his belt, but lost every fight he had from 2010-2015. Prior to returning to The Ultimate Fighter cast, Stevenson won his last two outings.

James Krause, on the other hand, is the only fighter on this season’s show who is also currently on the UFC’s roster.

Though the reality series touts “Redemption” as their tagline, Krause had different reasons for wanting to join the cast. He says the risk could be well worth the reward of winning the $250,000 promised to the winner of this season’s tournament.

TUF 25 will air on Fox Sports 1 on Wednesdays beginning April 19.

