Things between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov got physical during an intense staredown at the weigh-ins ahead of their Oct. 6 lightweight title fight at the T-Mobile Arena.

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov get physical (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Things got intense during the UFC 229 stare down between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The two will face off in the main event of UFC 229 Saturday at T-Mobile Arena for the UFC lightweight title.

Check out the video from the weigh-ins above.

