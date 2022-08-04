This UFC superstar reportedly now trying acting

The biggest mixed martial arts star in the world is finally set to feature in a remake of the cult classic “Road House,” though it’s not the same fighter who was tied to the project seven years ago.

Conor McGregor takes the octagon for a lightweight bout against Dustin Poirier during the UFC 264 main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 10, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Conor McGregor is now attached to the film, which will star Jake Gyllenhall and be directed by Doug Liman.

The original 1980s film starred Patrick Swayze as a bouncer in a role that will be reprised by Gyllenhall. The remake will have the protagonist be a former UFC fighter who is now working in Florida.

McGregor’s part has not been disclosed.

In 2015, it was announced Ronda Rousey would star in the role Swayze made famous. She lost her belt months later and made several unremarkable acting appearances, but the “Road House” project never went forward.

Deadline reported McGregor’s involvement in the new project on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old former two-division UFC champion has not competed since suffering a broken leg in a July 2021 bout at T-Mobile Arena.

UFC president Dana White shot down rumors last week that McGregor would rematch Floyd Mayweather Jr. in boxing.

“Conor McGregor is very excited to expand his storied career to Hollywood and join with Jake Gyllenhaal in this reimagining of ‘Road House,’ a beloved classic,” a spokesperson for the fighter said in a statement to Deadline. “While fighting remains his top focus, this is the beginning of another successful venture in the McGregor empire. He is eager to get started filming.”

No release date has been announced for the film, which is set to be distributed by Amazon Prime Video.

Production will begin next month in the Dominican Republic.

Adam Hill can be reached at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.