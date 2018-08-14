Tickets go on sale this week for Conor McGregor-headlined UFC 229

A lightweight title bout between champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and superstar Conor McGregor headlines UFC 229 on Oct. 6 at T-Mobile Arena.

Tickets for one of the biggest fights in MMA history will go on sale Friday, with prices ranging from $2,505 to $205.

Along with unveiling the price structure for the event on Tuesday, UFC officials announced a heavyweight bout between contenders Derrick Lewis and Alexander Volkov for the main card.

Breakout bantamweight star Sean O’Malley also will put his undefeated record on the line against Jose Quinonez.

Tickets officially go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, but UFC Fight Club members can preorder beginning Wednesday and UFC newsletter subscribers on Thursday.

Tickets will be available at axs.com.

