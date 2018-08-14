MMA UFC

Tickets go on sale this week for Conor McGregor-headlined UFC 229

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 14, 2018 - 1:37 pm
 

Tickets for one of the biggest fights in MMA history will go on sale Friday, with prices ranging from $2,505 to $205.

A lightweight title bout between champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and superstar Conor McGregor headlines UFC 229 on Oct. 6 at T-Mobile Arena.

Along with unveiling the price structure for the event on Tuesday, UFC officials announced a heavyweight bout between contenders Derrick Lewis and Alexander Volkov for the main card.

Breakout bantamweight star Sean O’Malley also will put his undefeated record on the line against Jose Quinonez.

Tickets officially go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, but UFC Fight Club members can preorder beginning Wednesday and UFC newsletter subscribers on Thursday.

Tickets will be available at axs.com.

More MMA: Follow all of our MMA and UFC coverage online at CoveringTheCage.com and @CoveringTheCage on Twitter.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

