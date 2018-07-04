MMA UFC

Tito Ortiz wants redemption in third Chuck Liddell fight — VIDEO

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 4, 2018 - 12:20 am
 

At the 2018 World MMA Awards in Las Vegas on Tuesday, former UFC champion Tito Ortiz spoke about his planned fight with Chuck Liddell. It was recently announced that the rivals would square off for a third time under the Golden Boy Promotions banner.

Ortiz lost twice to Liddell while in the UFC and says he’s looking for redemption. The UFC Hall of Famer also spoke about working with UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris “Cyborg” Justino and her success in the promotion.

