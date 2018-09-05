Tom Lawlor looking for MMA bouts, honing wrestling skills — VIDEO

Just 6 weeks shy of his two-year United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) sanction ending, Tom Lawlor was released from his UFC contract.

Following his UFC release, Tom Lawlor wrestled at Future Legend's Expo Lucha in Las Vegas on Aug. 31. Though he has no intention of ending his MMA career, the former UFC light heavyweight and middleweight said he'll continue to pursue his options in pro wrestling while he looks for a new MMA promotion to sign him. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lawlor was flagged for a banned substance known as ostarine during an out-of-competition drug test which was taken on Oct. 10, 2016. He would’ve been eligible to return to competition in the UFC this October.

A product of The Ultimate Fighter season 8, Lawlor discussed his release from the promotion and his plans for the future.

Lawlor says he’ll look to land on his feet with another MMA promotion and will continue to pursue his pro wrestling career.

“Filthy” last competed in the cage in March 2016 at UFC 196. He lost a hard-fought decision to Corey Anderson.

