Tony Ferguson fired up at UFC 229 media day — VIDEOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 2, 2018 - 9:28 pm
 

Two former UFC champions will face each other in the co-main event of UFC 229 – Anthony Pettis and Tony Ferguson.

Ahead of the bout, which could produce the next contender to fight for the lightweight belt, Ferguson explained why he’s changed his attitude and has a chip on his shoulder. Pettis, on the other hand, said he’s feeling better than ever, now that he’s left his “dark place” behind.

Ferguson was stripped of the belt after injuring his knee less than a week before facing Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 223. Nurmagomedov then faced and defeated Al Iaquinta to claim the vacant title.

The lightweight showdown between Pettis and Ferguson will take place at the T-Mobile Arena on Oct. 6. Nurmagomedov puts his lightweight belt on the line against Conor McGregor in the main event.

