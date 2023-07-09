Trump attends UFC 290 while in Las Vegas

Former President Donald Trump entered T-Mobile Arena shortly before the UFC 290 main card and sat with dignitaries that included a current Raiders star.

Former President Donald Trump speaks during an organizing event at Fervent Calvary Chapel on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Former president and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump attended UFC 290 on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

He entered the arena and walked to a cageside seat, accompanied by UFC president and close friend Dana White, shortly before the main card began at 7 p.m.

Trump, who was in town to meet with supporters and volunteers, has attended several UFC events in the past. White spoke on his behalf at the Republican National Convention.

They sat in a section of dignitaries that included Raiders star Maxx Crosby.

