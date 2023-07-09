101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
MMA UFC

Trump attends UFC 290 while in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 8, 2023 - 7:46 pm
 
Former President Donald Trump speaks during an organizing event at Fervent Calvary Chapel on Sa ...
Former President Donald Trump speaks during an organizing event at Fervent Calvary Chapel on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Former president and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump attended UFC 290 on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

He entered the arena and walked to a cageside seat, accompanied by UFC president and close friend Dana White, shortly before the main card began at 7 p.m.

Trump, who was in town to meet with supporters and volunteers, has attended several UFC events in the past. White spoke on his behalf at the Republican National Convention.

They sat in a section of dignitaries that included Raiders star Maxx Crosby.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Nevada man’s ‘Go back to California’ license plate subject of recall
Nevada man’s ‘Go back to California’ license plate subject of recall
2
Trump to Las Vegas crowd: Nevada is Republican
Trump to Las Vegas crowd: Nevada is Republican
3
Groups call on Nevada secretary of state to bar Trump from ballot
Groups call on Nevada secretary of state to bar Trump from ballot
4
Update: Trump to visit Las Vegas to spur GOP grassroots movement
Update: Trump to visit Las Vegas to spur GOP grassroots movement
5
Line crossed? Analyst says he did not break rules when presenting A’s bill
Line crossed? Analyst says he did not break rules when presenting A’s bill
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Road trip? Knights, Raiders headed to Chicago at same time
Road trip? Knights, Raiders headed to Chicago at same time
Zach Whitecloud to meet Golden Knights fans Thursday
Zach Whitecloud to meet Golden Knights fans Thursday
UFC president wants billionaire brawl between Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk
UFC president wants billionaire brawl between Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk
Saturday’s UFC event could be turning point for Mexican MMA
Saturday’s UFC event could be turning point for Mexican MMA
How to watch Golden Knights-Panthers, Game 5
How to watch Golden Knights-Panthers, Game 5
A’s ballpark plan to get ‘informational hearing’ in Assembly
A’s ballpark plan to get ‘informational hearing’ in Assembly