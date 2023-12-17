Trump, Kid Rock join Dana White at UFC 296 at T-Mobile Arena

Former President Donald Trump was among a group to walk in with UFC president Dana White before the start of UFC 296 on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

FILE - UFC president Dana White, second from left, and Kid Rock, right, pose for photographs with former President Donald Trump at the UFC 295 mixed martial arts event Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in New York. Trump has spent less time campaigning in early-voting states than many of his Republican primary rivals. But his campaign has been bolstering his schedule with appearances at major sporting events. Video of his appearances routinely rack up hundreds of thousands of views across social media. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

UFC president Dana White arrived cageside at T-Mobile Arena just before the start of the UFC 296 main card on Saturday night with several celebrity guests.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump, a longtime friend of White, was by his side and took his seat before a featherweight bout between Bryce Mitchell and Josh Emmett.

Musician Kid Rock was also part of the group.

Mitchell is a vocal supporter of the former president, as is headliner Colby Covington, who will challenge Leon Edwards for the welterweight title.

Covington, who made headlines this week for making a disparaging reference about Edwards’ murdered father, has said he wants Trump to be the one to put the belt around his waist should he win tonight.

Alexandre Pantoja will also put his flyweight belt on the line against Brandon Royval.

