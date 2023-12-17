50°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
MMA UFC

Trump, Kid Rock join Dana White at UFC 296 at T-Mobile Arena

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 16, 2023 - 7:21 pm
 
FILE - UFC president Dana White, second from left, and Kid Rock, right, pose for photographs wi ...
FILE - UFC president Dana White, second from left, and Kid Rock, right, pose for photographs with former President Donald Trump at the UFC 295 mixed martial arts event Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in New York. Trump has spent less time campaigning in early-voting states than many of his Republican primary rivals. But his campaign has been bolstering his schedule with appearances at major sporting events. Video of his appearances routinely rack up hundreds of thousands of views across social media. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

UFC president Dana White arrived cageside at T-Mobile Arena just before the start of the UFC 296 main card on Saturday night with several celebrity guests.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump, a longtime friend of White, was by his side and took his seat before a featherweight bout between Bryce Mitchell and Josh Emmett.

Musician Kid Rock was also part of the group.

Mitchell is a vocal supporter of the former president, as is headliner Colby Covington, who will challenge Leon Edwards for the welterweight title.

Covington, who made headlines this week for making a disparaging reference about Edwards’ murdered father, has said he wants Trump to be the one to put the belt around his waist should he win tonight.

Alexandre Pantoja will also put his flyweight belt on the line against Brandon Royval.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

MOST READ
1
2023 NFR Las Vegas 9th go-round results
2023 NFR Las Vegas 9th go-round results
2
CCSD schools under tuberculosis investigation from health district
CCSD schools under tuberculosis investigation from health district
3
Wynn sued by family of woman who died playing slot machine
Wynn sued by family of woman who died playing slot machine
4
2023 NFR Las Vegas 8th go-round results
2023 NFR Las Vegas 8th go-round results
5
World’s 1st gluten-free fast-food chain to open in Las Vegas
World’s 1st gluten-free fast-food chain to open in Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Low blow? UFC 296 title challenger takes ugly swipe at champ
Low blow? UFC 296 title challenger takes ugly swipe at champ
Dana White says he’s booked Sphere for UFC fight in September
Dana White says he’s booked Sphere for UFC fight in September
Canelo chase continues as two undefeated boxers prepare to square off
Canelo chase continues as two undefeated boxers prepare to square off
Knights welcome new addition as ‘dad bump’ continues into new season
Knights welcome new addition as ‘dad bump’ continues into new season
How to watch the Raiders on ‘Thursday Night Football’
How to watch the Raiders on ‘Thursday Night Football’
Knights bring special guests on road trip: ‘It keeps you loose’
Knights bring special guests on road trip: ‘It keeps you loose’