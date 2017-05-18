‘TUF’ 25’s Nunez talks Garbrandt’s back injury, Hassan-Lima fight

Johnny Nunez from The Ultimate Fighter season 25 recaps the episode's matchup between Dhiego Lima and Hayder Hassan, updates on Cody Garbrandt's back injury and talks about breaking up fights between the coaches on the show. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas-based fighter Johny Nunez is a competitor on The Ultimate Fighter season 25, and on this season dubbed “TUF Redemption,” he’s on UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt’s team.

In this video blog with Covering The Cage, Nunez reflects on the fight between Dhiego Lima and Hayder Hassan, what Team Garbrandt’s morale is like, breaking up fights between T.J. Dillashaw and Garbrandt, and updates on his coach’s back injury.

It was revealed last week that Garbrandt was going to undergo treatment for his back in Germany, putting his scheduled fight Dillashaw in limbo. The pair are expected to collide at UFC 213 in Las Vegas on July 8, 2017.

