‘TUF 26’ to crown inaugural UFC women’s flyweight champion

A new UFC champion will be crowned on the next season of “The Ultimate Fighter.”

UFC officials announced Wednesday the upcoming season will feature a 125-pound women’s tournament to determine the first women’s flyweight champion in UFC history.

While female fighters currently on the roster will be eligible to enter the competition and vie for the belt, a casting call will be held May 23 in Las Vegas for fighters hoping to earn a spot in the tournament.

Applicants should be between the ages of 21 and 34 with a verifiable winning record and at least three professional fights. Competitors will need to be able to make 125 pounds several times throughout the competition. Athletes should bring appropriate equipment to grapple and hit pads along with a completed application from the UFC website to the tryouts, which will be held at Palace Station on May 23 at 8 a.m.

Those that move on should be prepared to stay in Las Vegas through at least May 27.

Season 26 will begin filming in Las Vegas sometime in July and air later this year on Fox Sports 1.

The women’s flyweight division will be the fourth weight class for women in the UFC to go along with nine male divisions.

There are currently 115- and 135-pound divisions for women. Several fighters from both classes are expected to move to the flyweight division upon its creation.

Follow all of our MMA and UFC coverage online at CoveringTheCage.com and @CoveringTheCage on Twitter.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @adamhilllvrj on Twitter.