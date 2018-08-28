MMA UFC

TUF 28 cast members say who they’d choose as their coach — VIDEO

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 27, 2018 - 8:44 pm
 

At a media day for TUF 28 in Las Vegas last month, the competitors spoke about which fighter they’d prefer to have as their coach, UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker or title challenger Kelvin Gastelum.

The UFC’s flagship reality series, The Ultimate Fighter, returns for it’s 28th season on Wednesday, Aug. 29 and will feature a cast of 8 women’s featherweights and 8 heavyweights who will vie for a chance to earn a contract with the promotion.

