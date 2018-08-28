TUF 28 cast members say who they’d choose as their coach — VIDEO

At a media day for TUF 28 in Las Vegas last month, the competitors spoke about which fighter they’d prefer to have as their coach, UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker or title challenger Kelvin Gastelum.

TUF 28 cast members say who they'd choose as their coach (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The UFC’s flagship reality series, The Ultimate Fighter, returns for it’s 28th season on Wednesday, Aug. 29 and will feature a cast of 8 women’s featherweights and 8 heavyweights who will vie for a chance to earn a contract with the promotion.

