MMA UFC

TUF 28 Finale official weigh-ins — VIDEO

November 29, 2018 - 12:00 pm
 

All 26 fighters competing at the TUF 28 Finale at the Palms on Nov. 30 stepped on the scale for the official weigh-in on Thursday morning.

The welterweight main event between Rafael dos Anjos and Kamaru Usman was made official. Two fighters, Rick Glenn and Ji Yeon Kim, came in heavy for their bouts.

The TUF 28 finalists fighting in the heavyweight and women’s featherweight events made weight also.

Check out the video above.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow her on Twitter @HeidiFang.

