TUF 28 Finale official weigh-ins — VIDEO

The main event between Kamaru Usman and Rafael dos Anjos is official, as are the two bouts from TUF 28. Two fighters, Ji Yeon Kim and Rick Glenn, missed weight.

The TUF 28 finalists fighting in the heavyweight and women’s featherweight events made weight also.

