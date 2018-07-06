‘TUF’ finale to feature Israel Adesanya, Las Vegan Brad Tavares

The undefeated 28-year-old kickboxing star, who racked up 12 knockout wins in his first 12 pro fights before settling for a decision win over Marvin Vettori in April, isn’t shy about proclaiming his own greatness to anyone who will listen.

Brad Tavares during The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale ceremonial weigh-in at the Palms casino-hotel in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 5, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Brad Tavares, left, and Israel Adesanya during The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale ceremonial weigh-in at the Palms casino-hotel in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 5, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Brad Tavares during The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale ceremonial weigh-in at the Palms casino-hotel in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 5, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Brad Tavares during The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale ceremonial weigh-in at the Palms casino-hotel in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 5, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Israel Adesanya during The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale ceremonial weigh-in at the Palms casino-hotel in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 5, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Israel Adesanya during The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale ceremonial weigh-in at the Palms casino-hotel in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 5, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Michael Trizano, left, and Joe Giannetti during The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale ceremonial weigh-in at the Palms casino-hotel in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 5, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Michael Trizano during The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale ceremonial weigh-in at the Palms casino-hotel in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 5, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Joe Giannetti during The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale ceremonial weigh-in at the Palms casino-hotel in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 5, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Jay Cucciniello, left, and Brad Katona during The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale ceremonial weigh-in at the Palms casino-hotel in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 5, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Jay Cucciniello during The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale ceremonial weigh-in at the Palms casino-hotel in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 5, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Brad Katona during The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale ceremonial weigh-in at the Palms casino-hotel in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 5, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Alex Caceres, left, and Martin Bravo during The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale ceremonial weigh-in at the Palms casino-hotel in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 5, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Alex Caceres during The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale ceremonial weigh-in at the Palms casino-hotel in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 5, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Israel Adesanya is one of the most talented and exciting middleweight prospects to enter the UFC in years.

Just ask him.

The undefeated 28-year-old kickboxing star, who racked up 12 knockout wins in his first 12 pro fights before settling for a decision win over Marvin Vettori in April, isn’t shy about proclaiming his own greatness to anyone who will listen.

Las Vegan Brad Tavares isn’t impressed ahead of his “The Ultimate Fighter” Season 27 Finale bout against Adesanya at Palms on Friday. The preliminary card airs at 5 p.m. on Fox Sports 1 with the main card to follow at 7 p.m.

The bout headlines the “TUF” Finale card, which also includes two Season 27 tournament title fights. Mike Trizano will take on Joe Giannetti for the lightweight title and Jay Cuccinello and Brad Katona fight for the featherweight title.

“I get a kick out of it,” Tavares said. “It’s one of two things and maybe a mixture of both. Either he’s completely delusional or he’s a guy who needs to look himself in the mirror and tell himself how great he is over and over.

“No matter what he does to prepare himself or whatever he does to sleep at night, he’s going to be in a cage with me and none of that is going to help him. Every time someone tells me what he said, it literally makes me laugh.”

Adesanya’s skills are no joke. He can throw strikes with power from many different angles with any limb. The Nigerian-born fighter, now competing out of New Zealand, compiled a 75-4 mark as a kickboxer and won six consecutive boxing matches after losing his debut.

None of it concerns Tavares, who was more interested in the main event slot on a card in Las Vegas than who he would be fighting when he accepted the bout.

“If this was a kickboxing match, all the hype would be well-deserved,” Tavares said. “He has very impressive kickboxing credentials and he’s really made a name for himself there. But as far as MMA goes, he’s fought nobody.

“Outside the UFC, he fought nobody. Inside the UFC, no disrespect, but he hasn’t fought anybody that comes close to me. He asked for this and he’s going to get it.”

Tavares, 30, believes he is at a great spot in his career where his talent is perfectly complemented by his 16 fights of UFC experience and his motivation is at an all-time high after the recent birth of his first daughter.

“Everything in both my fight life and personal life is just coming together right now,” said Tavares, who has won four straight. “I got to show that in my last fight and I got the finish. I’m not expecting anything different.

”When I win this fight, I definitely expect to fight someone who can catapult me into title contention. That’s what I wanted here. I cracked the top 10 in my last fight and the ultimate goal is to get the title. Along the way, you have to fight guys like Israel. But after him, it’s onward and upward.”

Even an injury scare during his training camp did little to dampen his enthusiasm. UFC president Dana White confirmed to reporters less than a month ago Tavares had suffered a fractured foot and would be unable to compete on this card.

That came as news to Tavares, who chalked it up to a miscommunication between x-ray technicians and the UFC’s medical staff.

He insists the injury is an old one that won’t affect his performance.

“I really do believe I’m just the better fighter,” Tavares said. “Wherever this fight goes, I’ll be fine.”

