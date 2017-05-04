TUF’s Johnny Nunez on a quest to save Boise State wrestling — VIDEO

Johnny Nunez (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Johnny Nuñez will soon do battle with James Krause on The Ultimate Fighter Redemption. But as he awaits the episode of his fight to air, he’s spending time back in his home state of Idaho.

A standout wrestler who began training in the sport at the age of 10, Nuñez is working to resurrect the wrestling program that was recently cut from his alma mater of Boise State University.

Nuñez is getting a second chance at redemption in the UFC. The Las Vegas-based fighter was originally selected as an alternate for the reality series. He was brought on to the show when Hector Urbina was ousted for failing to make weight for his fight with Krause.

The show airs Wednesdays at 7:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Fox Sports 1.

