(Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

All 24 fighters competing on the UFC 211 card at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, faced off one last time before Saturday’s event.

Two titles are on the line. Jessica Andrade will look to usurp Joanna Jedrzejczyk from the strawweight throne in the co-main event. UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic will look to defend his title against Junior dos Santos in the main event.

