UFC 211 main card matchups

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic reacts to a reporter's question during the UFC 211 open workouts at the Mohler MMA gym in Dallas, Texas, on Thursday, May 11, 2017. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

UFC 211 matchups

A breakdown of the fights on the main card of Saturday’s UFC 211 card at American Airlines Center in Dallas, with picks from the Review-Journal’s Adam Hill and Heidi Fang:

Stipe Miocic (16-2) vs. Junior dos Santos (18-4)

· Class: For Miocic’s heavyweight title

· Line: Miocic -140

· Storyline: Dos Santos came away with a unanimous-decision victory in an outstanding battle when they met three years ago. The fact the fight went five rounds was probably an anomaly. Both heavyweights have a track record of finishing fights and the rematch isn’t likely to go the distance. Miocic has ascended the ranks largely on the strength of his speed and athleticism in the division. Dos Santos, a former champion, is a tough matchup because he’s similarly agile. One big shot could determine the outcome. Miocic has the confidence of holding the belt and the motivation of avenging a loss in the first meeting.

· Hill’s Pick: Miocic by second-round knockout

· Fang’s Pick: Miocic by fifth-round knockout

Joanna Jedrzejczyk (13-0) vs. Jessica Andrade (16-5)

· Class: For Jedrzejczyk’s women’s strawweight title

· Line: Jedrzejczyk -180

· Storyline: While Jedrzejczyk has been the unquestioned queen of the division, Andrade has been a completely different fighter since dropping 20 pounds from bantamweight last year. This could definitely prove to be Jedrzejczyk’s most difficult test and her apparently brutal weight cut Friday morning only adds to the intrigue. Andrade is remarkably strong and very aggressive. She also has a strong ground game that could give the champion fits if the fight hits the mat. Still, Jedrzejczyk is as dynamic and precise a striker as there is in the division. She could pick Andrade apart with counters and test her questionable gas tank in what is the first fight of her career scheduled for more than three rounds.

· Hill’s Pick: Andrade by third-round submission

· Fang’s Pick: Jedrzejczyk by fourth-round knockout

Demian Maia (24-6) vs. Jorge Masvidal (32-11)

· Class: Welterweight

· Line: Masvidal -125

· Storyline: Masvidal has been on an absolute tear as he appears to have finally found some consistency in his game. He has won three straight fights after going 6-4 in his first 10 fights in the UFC. While Maia continues to evolve his standup game, he could be in trouble if the fight stays standing for too long. The biggest question is how long can Masvidal keep the action where he wants it. Maia won’t need long on the ground to make life miserable for Masvidal. His submission game is suffocating and could put a quick end to Masvidal’s remarkable run. The winner should be in line for a title shot.

· Hill’s Pick: Maia by first-round submission

· Fang’s Pick: Maia by third-round submission

Frankie Edgar (20-5-1) vs. Yair Rodriguez (11-1)

· Class: Featherweight

· Line: Edgar -130

· Storyline: This has to be the favorite for fight-of-the-night even on one of the deepest cards of the year. Rodriguez is a young and flashy breakout star with a huge array of attacks in his arsenal. He is pitted against a veteran who is far more substance than style and has proven to be one of the most durable combatants to ever step foot in the octagon. He has never been knocked out or submitted in his career, which includes a stint as lightweight champion. The UFC has massive plans for Rodriguez to further the organization’s reach in Mexico. A win here would greatly expedite that process.

· Hill’s Pick: Rodriguez by decision

· Fang’s Pick: Edgar by decision

Krzysztof Jotko (19-1) vs. David Branch (20-3)

· Class: Middleweight

· Line: Jotko -150

· Storyline: Jotko has quietly risen up into middleweight division relevance by winning his last fights since suffering the only loss of his career. He remains largely below-the-radar, however, largely due to his inability to finish fights at the highest level. Five of his six UFC wins have gone the distance. He has a big opportunity to make a splash here as the fight was moved up to the pay-per-view portion of the card becaue of an injury to Henry Cejudo that bumped his fight against Sergio Pettis from the card. Jotko has a tough task in dealing with Branch, who is getting his second chance in the UFC. He went 2-2 in four fights in the organization between 2010 and 2011, but returns on a 10-fight winning streak since he was released. Branch abandoned the World Series of Fighting middleweight and light heavyweight belts in order to return to the UFC. The submission specialist won’t want to waste the opportunity.

· Hill’s Pick: Branch by second-round submission

· Fang’s Pick: Branch by decision

