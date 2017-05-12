UFC 211 official weigh-in — VIDEO

UFC women's strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk answers reporters questions during the UFC 211 open workouts at the Mohler MMA gym in Dallas, Texas, on Thursday, May 11, 2017. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

All 25 fighters who hit the scales ahead of Saturday’s UFC 211 made weight. UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk made weight with just 10 minutes left.

Michel Quinones weighed in despite his fight against Jared Gordon being scrapped. Gordon posted to his Facebook prior to the weigh-ins that he had been hospitalized after experiencing “food poisoning symptoms” and would be unable to compete.

Both the main and co-main event title fights are official as all four competitors in those bouts made weight. UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic will put his belt on the line against Junior dos Santos in the main event emanating from the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

